Aquamarine v1.0.7 Patch Notes

Been a little while since our last update, as we've been hard at work getting Aquamarine ported to console. But during that part of development we've also made a number of updates to the game overall, including optimizations, fixes, new options, and more. Coolest of all, we've finally got a nice batch of achievements ready for everyone to hunt down. Check out the details of this latest patch below.

v1.0.7 Patch Notes

Added 20 Steam achievements, including 8 hidden ones

Added an option for pod HUD size

Added functionality for checking the health/status of plants in the garden

Added functionality for pushing blocks created by the pod

Added a visual hint for a puzzle in the Drowned Harbor

Added a prompt for minimizing speech bubbles during the tutorial

Fixed a bug causing freezes when loading dense map areas

Fixed a bug causing softlocks when opening & closing the pod menus too quickly

Fixed a bug interfering with selecting items in the pod inventory

Fixed a bug causing the pod to not regenerate on the island during the tutorial

Fixed a bug causing some scenery sprites not to spawn on the map

Made a handful of visual tweaks & fixes

Made a handful of loading and exploration optimizations

Those are the major bits in this update, and we already have a few planned for the next one. Gamepad support should be coming soon, at least a stripped-down version of it. Keep your eyes on this space!

🌊👁🌐

- Team Moebial