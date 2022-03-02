 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 2 March 2022

Gamer girl has entered the chat

Crush Crush update for 2 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Panda Peeps!

The next new Phone Fling is here, this time featuring the one-and-only Mio! She's got an awesome gaming-related activity to share with you, plus lots of love. Because that's just the kind of girl Mio is! Geeky, hawt, and totally devoted to you.

Excited to experience a new way of interacting with your fave gamer girl? You can unlock this Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds once you've reached Lover level with Mio. We hope you have a blast with her!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas

Changed files in this update

Crush Crush Content Depot 459821
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Mac Depot 459822
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Linux Depot 459823
  • Loading history…
