Gamer girl has entered the chat

Hey Panda Peeps!

The next new Phone Fling is here, this time featuring the one-and-only Mio! She's got an awesome gaming-related activity to share with you, plus lots of love. Because that's just the kind of girl Mio is! Geeky, hawt, and totally devoted to you.

Excited to experience a new way of interacting with your fave gamer girl? You can unlock this Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds once you've reached Lover level with Mio. We hope you have a blast with her!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas