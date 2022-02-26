 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Who's Your Daddy?! update for 26 February 2022

February 2022 Playtest Update - New Game Mode: Point Party

Share · View all patches · Build 8276765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello babies, daddies and paint buckets

The February update has been released!

The February Update has just been released 🎉. Tryout the new game mode: Point Party. Challenge your friends in a point battle - the player with most points wins!

New Game Mode: Point Party

Interact with items to earn points! The game is won by the player or team with the most points at the end of the time limit. You can also change the settings to set a point limit. There are many different ways to earn points, some just for daddies, and some just for babies. We will continually change and add new ways to earn points while we are still in playtest. This game mode also features a new soundtrack!

  • Dancing! Press X (Keyboard) or Press Left Stick (Controller) to dance!

  • OG Mode now plays correct music for daddys in Classic.

Changed files in this update

Who's Your Daddy Depot Depot 427731
  • Loading history…
Who's Your Daddy OSX Depot Depot 427733
  • Loading history…
Who's Your Daddy Windows_64Bit Depot Depot 427734
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.