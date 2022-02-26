February 2022 Playtest Update - New Game Mode: Point Party

Hello babies, daddies and paint buckets

The February Update has just been released 🎉. Tryout the new game mode: Point Party. Challenge your friends in a point battle - the player with most points wins!

New Game Mode: Point Party

Interact with items to earn points! The game is won by the player or team with the most points at the end of the time limit. You can also change the settings to set a point limit. There are many different ways to earn points, some just for daddies, and some just for babies. We will continually change and add new ways to earn points while we are still in playtest. This game mode also features a new soundtrack!

Dancing! Press X (Keyboard) or Press Left Stick (Controller) to dance!