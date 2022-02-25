Zoey is back on business - New version online



CLOSE ALPHA - Update 0.2

The closed alpha is only available to Patrons at the moment.

Hello Lewd Tribe,

Zoey is back on business and she is hot as fuck!

After finishing OF2 and coming back on Zoey, I felt a lot of things were wrong and unfinished so I did a big refine of all the existing and added few features with the feedback I received!

What's new?

Big rework of the main menu (including Zoey welcome!)

Big rework of the Settings panel

Changed the transitions between scene!

Added a new "select scene" screen.

Big rework of the story (font, panel, options, highlights ect...)

Added a new "customization menu" on the top right of the story mode allowing you to change the skin and hair color of Zoey in story mode. This change is saved so you can keep Zoey as you like during the story mode.

Rework of the popups

Big rework of the "Love Bar" on the left (which was a placeholder taken from OF)!

Bug with the Free mode impacting the Story > Fixed!

Bug with broken popups > Fixed

There are still a lot of things to do but at least the current is way cleaner than the previous version! I will continue the story and add (lewd) voices/SFX next week!

Enjoy!