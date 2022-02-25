Fault - Patch Notes: 0.15.3

Patch 0.15.3 hits servers today at 3PM EST!

This patch is the first update in what we are calling the "clean up" phase of development.

While we continue to push content such as new heroes, cosmetics, and balance, we will be focusing heavily on squashing as many bugs as possible leading up to our FTP release.

There will be no server downtime for this patch, if the update does not populate for you, simply restart your Steam.

CONTENT

New Skin

Golden Age Dekker





GAME MECHANICS

General

Lane Minion Health Bar View Distance

Distance players should be able to view a minion’s health bar has been changed from 1800 → 2500 units.

HUD

General

Assists now have a gold pop up like kills.

Added a Buff indicator for Steel's Passive.

Added a Buff Indicator for Rook Passive.

Added a Debuff indicator for Robe of Miracles Reduced healing.

Items

Evolved Item Shop Change

Evolved items should now be available in both the learn tab and the in-game shop to view by pressing on their child component and selecting it in the build area.

Recommended items have been updated to keep up with some of the item changes and additions we have had over the last couple of patches.

SFX

Announcer Voicelines

"A Player has vanished" will now play when a player disconnects.

"A player has reappeared" will now play when a player reconnects.

Tweaked Khaimera's SFX following player feedback.

Tweaked Sevarog's SFX following player feedback.

New surrender SFX added.

VFX

Boris

BLOODTRACKER (Q)

VFX will now show as blue for allied heroes and red for enemies above the target's head. Visual effects are now smaller for the targeted player, to take up less room on their screen.

ROCKET SLAM (R)

Boris will now see an execute effect just like Feng Mao’s for players below the execution threshold, up to 1500 units away.

Countess

SHADOW SLIP (Q)

Targeting reticle changed to use the same reticle as her Ultimate.

Steel

FORCE BARRIER (P)

Changed the effect that played when Steel gained a passive stack, no longer should be the same visual effect as gaining a shield.

Steel will now have a looping effect on his back when he has active-passive stacks.

Added an effect showing when all passive stacks are removed from Steel.

BUG FIXES

Heroes

Countess

SHADOW SLIP'S [Q]‍

Fixed an issue causing cooldown starting at initial cast instead of confirmation.

Fixed an issue causing cooldown to happen even if cancelled.

FEAST [R]

Fixed an issue causing Feast to not move Countess to her target.

Feng Mao

GUARDIAN'S SKILL [P]

Fixed an issue causing passive to not stack on Raptors, Lesser Helix and Prime Helix.

IMPERIAL SENTENCE [R]

Fixed an issue causing Feng to not take tower aggro when damaging an enemy with his ultimate.

Fixed an issue causing ability damage to be delayed.



Gideon

TORN SPACE [E]

Fixed an issue causing Torn Space to not go anywhere when backed against a wall.

Fixed an issue causing Torn Space to get cancelled by CC and not refund the Cooldown.

GRIM.exe

SURGE.EXE [P]

Fixed an issue causing on hit damage to apply spell on hit effects from items.

Kallari

ASSASSIN'S EXECUTION [R]

Fixed an issue causing ability to teleport her to the wrong side of the target.

Morigesh

SWARM [E]

Fixed an issue causing ability to move Large Monsters when standing inside of them.

Phase

PSYCHIC LANCE [E]

Fixed an issue causing lance to be blocked by Dekker Cage.

Fixed an issue causing the lance to be blocked by ally Steel Shield.

PSYCHIC ERUPTION [Q]

Fixed an issue causing ability to remove Health bars.

Steel

FORCE BARRIER [P]

Fixed an issue causing passive to give the Bonus Endurance after one stack.

Fixed an issue causing passive to stack 10 Times instead of 5.

SHIELD CHARGE [Q]

Fixed an issue causing charge to gain no movement when hit with Displacement effects.

SHIELD CRASH [R]

Fixed an Issue causing ability to not refund Cooldown when canceled by CC.

Twinblast

GRENADE [Q]

Fixed an issue causing the grenade to require double cast mana cost.

ROCKET DASH [E]

Fixed an issue with the dash causing him to lose control when hit with displacements mid cast.

HUD

General

Fixed an issue causing item slots to retain Stacks from items after sold.

Fixed an issue causing players that leave during Core Explosion to be removed from the end Scoreboard.

Fixed an issue causing chat to disappear between Role and Hero draft screens.

Fixed an issue causing Executes to not have a damage popup or show in Damage Recap.

Fixed an issue causing Error message to not show on failed Login.

Fixed an issue causing moving items to new slots to leave behind background in the old slot.

Fixed an issue causing Defeat to be shown on Resets.

Decreased distance between low health screen and the camera, this will make the game clearer when near death.

Items

Scrying Stone

Fixed an issue causing melee damage to not use Valor Stacks.



Substitution

Fixed an issue causing Energy Damage to show up as True Damage in Death Recap for the Linked ally.

Map

Structures

JUMP PADS

Fixed an issue causing Jump Pads to Launch you farther then intended at 20 min.

BALANCE

Favor

General

Ally Movement Speed Buffs

All ally team Movement Speed increases will now also grant allied units the Movement Speed buff. (Ex. Narbash’s March! will now grant allied minions the Movement Speed increase)

Heroes

Countess

FEAST (R)

Cast range reduced from 650 → 550.

BLADE SIPHON (RMB)

Bonus to passive healing increased from 150 → 200%.

DARK DRAIN (P)

Percent Base Health regenerated after minion kill reduced from 4.5% → 2.5%.

Greystone

CHAMPION’S COURAGE (E)

Disarm angle reduced from 130 → 100 degrees.

Kallari

SHADOW STRIKE (E)

Cast time reduced from 0.28 → 0.2 seconds.

Travel time reduced from 0.39 → 0.3 seconds.

ASSASSIN'S EXECUTION (R)

Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100 → 100/90/80 seconds.

Mana Cost reduced from 150/175/200 → 100 at all levels.

Phase

PSYCHIC LANCE (E)

Slow duration reduced from 0.8 → 0.5 seconds.

Bonus slow duration from 8 stacks reduced from 1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25/2.5 → 1.5 seconds at all levels.

Cooldown reduced from 12 at all levels → 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds.



Riktor

SHOCK FIELD (E)

Total damage reduced from 80/140/200/260/320 → 80/130/180/230/280.

Items

Almighty Gale

NEW Passive - Crushing Presence: Deal 15-32 (14 + 1 per Hero Level) Energy Damage per second to enemies within 600 units. Damage is increased by 200% against minions and monsters.

Health reduced from 450 → 350.

Physical Armour removed.

Cloak of Fortune

Base Shield increased from 150 → 250 (250-650 based on level).

Added 35 Physical Power.

Removed Movement Speed.

Attack Speed reduced from 35 → 25.

Robe of Miracles

Added 20% Outgoing Healing and Shielding.

Added 2.5 Mana Regeneration.

Cooldown Reduction increased from 15 → 20.

Health reduced from 400 → 200.

Health Regeneration reduced from 2.5 → 1.

Traveler’s Augment

Removed Movement Speed.

Cooldown Reduction increased from 15 → 20.

Energy Power increased from 25 → 40.

Gold Cost increased from 2000 → 2200.

Health reduced from 350 → 250.

Map

Jungle

LESSER & PRIME HELIX

Knockback cast time increased from 1.4 → 1.8 seconds.

Knockback velocity reduced by 33%.

Now shows an AOE ground decal while casting knockback.

RAPTORS

Initial spawn time reduced from 6 → 5 minutes.

BLUE BUFF

Energy Armour reduced from 20 → 10.

‍

— Strange Matter Team