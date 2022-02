Share · View all patches · Build 8276590 · Last edited 25 February 2022 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Fleetswake is in full swing! Along with Desmond came some new adventures to complete and to help you through them we've buffed a few Champions.

Vi, Asharra, Tyril, Briv, and Widdle are buffed all weekend long!

Check out the Speed Run Weekend Buff live in-game now!