Milestones 2022: A brief preview of the coming months

While we are still putting the finishing touches to the current version 1.7.x, it is time to give you a short overview of the topics that are planned or expected to be worked on this year.

Version 1.8 & 1.8.5

For the big summer update 1.8 there are several major topics on the agenda!

First and foremost, we will be adding completely new models for NPCs and creatures that will soon be roaming the worlds of Empyrion. At the same time, we also plan to revamp some of the NPCs and creatures currently in use, replacing them with new and revised models that fit in with the general visual overhaul of the planets.

Apart from that, we will technically fully integrate the new decoration system that we have shown as an example in the last versions. In 1.8 we will revise the planets and partly completely redesign them so that they can unfold their potential in the light of the new possibilities. This includes new, but also revised models for decoration, rocks, harvestables and resources (e.g. Rock resources on the surface).

Another focus will be improvements to the UI, to various help and display systems and a partly completely new game start.

In conjunction with that, 1.8 will continue to be worked on in numerous other areas. In addition to bug fixes, work on the code base is planned to make the game fit for the next updates and game content. Some Quality of Life and Convenience will also be in focus.

We will publish more information about this in the next few weeks on the way to the experimental release!

For version 1.8.5, the focus will then be on new playable content, missions and activities that will build on the innovations of 1.8. Fixing bugs is, of course, always part of the plan.

Version 1.8: approx. end of June/beginning of July

Version 1.8.5: approx. middle/end of October

Version 1.9

The year-end update will be all about the player avatar, its appearance, its movement possibilities and related functions and features! The update will not only change some settings, but will be a complete rework!

This means a considerable intervention in the code base (which is currently already being prepared) and will challenge all departments in the team due to the deep integration of the functions of the player controller in features and gameplay. However, we are sure that the effort is worth it and that we will be able to present you with a completely renewed combat and movement feeling including numerous new gameplay features at the end of the year.

Version 1.9: End of the year

