Hello all players, this time the Succubus Cafe v1.8.0 update items are as follows

※ Function ※

●[Revision] Click [Play Story Animation], if the story is played completely, the start menu will become blurred

●[Revision] Skip the first story animation, the start menu will not become blurred

●[Revision] Press TAB to hide statistics window

※ Model stickers ※

●[New] Clothing-OfficeLady

●[New] Costume-Maid stockings





Reika Chapter Progress Report

[pregnancy body shape level]



[Skin tone adjustment]







[Shape of the private part]



In the setting of the Reika chapter, there are more paper doll systems than succubus cafes, and the pregnancy system that many players love will also be added.

[action preview]





The number of animations in the Reika chapter will be more than that of the Succubus Cafe, which also adds a lot of details, but also increases the production time.

Although there is still a lot of content to be released, there is still a long time before the game is completed. I will update the progress report every two months.

Slowly release the content of the game to everyone.

In the last update report, the project of urethral massage did not occupy too much content, allowing players to decide whether to watch or not.

Even if you don't choose, it will not affect the ending of the game.

Thanks for the criticism and encouragement from the players. I will continue to maintain the good points, and I will improve the deficiencies. Your advice is welcome.