Pictopix now available on Steam Deck!

Hi everyone,

I'm very happy to announce that Pictopix is now available on Steam Deck! ːisstarː

Fully compatible with Steam Deck!

Today Steam officially launches the Steam Deck! If you have pre-ordered the console, you will be happy to know that Pictopix has been updated to be fully compatible with the console. The game is now playable with the controller, the trackpad and the touch screen!

With the help of another developer who owns the Steam Deck (Simon Bachmann who worked on the game Pathway), I was able to make sure that Pictopix worked perfectly on the console. Some parts of the game were tweaked to make the game suitable for the console.



Thanks Simon for this nice picture!

New puzzle!

I also made some small corrections and added a new skin in the Interface tab ("Black & White"). And to celebrate the arrival of Pictopix on Steam Deck, I created a new puzzle in the Workshop. I wish you a lot of fun playing it ːisveryhappyː

Steam Deck owner?

You have a Steam Deck? Feel free to share pictures or videos on social media! (see below for links)

Have fun on Pictopix and see you soon ːishappyː

Tom

discord: https://t.co/Kf4rbUOeJi

twitter: https://twitter.com/pictopix

facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pictopix/

tumblr: https://pictopix.tumblr.com/

instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pictopix_game/