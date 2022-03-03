Deep Space Update

Howdy bowlers!

To celebrate the announcement of our upcoming game Deep Space Salvage Crew we've got a huge update for you, with 2 of our best looking new lanes for you to bowl on. The lane-selection interface has been redesigned to make it easier to find the levels you want now that the library is getting larger and we've also upgraded the engine to the latest version in preparation for future updates, along with the usual bugfixes and QoL improvements.

You can check out the trailer here: Deep Space Salvage Crew

Have fun!