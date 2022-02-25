Out Now! Version 0.8.0: The Eternal Ice

Warlords & Ladies

Finally, it is done! We know you've been waiting for it for a rather long while - and we'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for your patience - but now the wait is at an end:

The Eternal Ice is here!

We already told you what you can expect in this version 0.8.0 "The Eternal Ice", but here you can see it again at a glance. Detailed patch notes will follow shortly.

One important info in advance:

[b]We changed the data structure for the maps. This means you will not be able to load save games of previous versions of this game.

This is the first and hopefully the last time this happen. Well, that's one of the downsides of early access...[b]

So, what’s new? Some new Features:

Added a new world: The Eternal Ice

Fire! Lightning can sometimes start a fire now!

Added plateaus

What else happened? There are some new Dynamic Level Events, for example:

Capturing locations can unlock new paths

Certain units can be sworn in

Graves can be searched for quest artifacts

Oh, and of course there are Quality of Life Improvements:

Performance improved

New animations added

Reworked some UI elements

Visual changes

New music and sounds

New visual effects

Steam news can now be read ingame

Balancing

We've made some improvements here and tweaked a few things!

Bugfixes

Several annoying insects smashed!

The current version still contains the following known issues / bugs:

Various event texts are not displayed correctly

Various event and animation sounds do not come or come at the wrong place

Animations of the special abilities are partly not displayed correctly

Information after events like lightnings are displayed with some time delay

Balancing issues

Another small hint: The ingame texts are currently only displayed in English and German, but don't worry: The translations will follow in a later patch. :)

We've created a thread in the forum specifically for your valuable feedback, so let us know what you think!

We hope you like the version with its new content and features, preferably so much that you will let your friends know about it.

Your team from Mosaic Mask Studio