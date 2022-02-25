Out Now! Version 0.8.0: The Eternal Ice

Warlords & Ladies
Finally, it is done! We know you've been waiting for it for a rather long while - and we'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for your patience - but now the wait is at an end:
The Eternal Ice is here!
We already told you what you can expect in this version 0.8.0 "The Eternal Ice", but here you can see it again at a glance. Detailed patch notes will follow shortly.
One important info in advance:
[b]We changed the data structure for the maps. This means you will not be able to load save games of previous versions of this game.
This is the first and hopefully the last time this happen. Well, that's one of the downsides of early access...[b]
So, what’s new? Some new Features:
- Added a new world: The Eternal Ice
- Fire! Lightning can sometimes start a fire now!
- Added plateaus
What else happened? There are some new Dynamic Level Events, for example:
- Capturing locations can unlock new paths
- Certain units can be sworn in
- Graves can be searched for quest artifacts
Oh, and of course there are Quality of Life Improvements:
- Performance improved
- New animations added
- Reworked some UI elements
- Visual changes
- New music and sounds
- New visual effects
- Steam news can now be read ingame
Balancing
- We've made some improvements here and tweaked a few things!
Bugfixes
- Several annoying insects smashed!
The current version still contains the following known issues / bugs:
- Various event texts are not displayed correctly
- Various event and animation sounds do not come or come at the wrong place
- Animations of the special abilities are partly not displayed correctly
- Information after events like lightnings are displayed with some time delay
- Balancing issues
Another small hint: The ingame texts are currently only displayed in English and German, but don't worry: The translations will follow in a later patch. :)
We've created a thread in the forum specifically for your valuable feedback, so let us know what you think!
We hope you like the version with its new content and features, preferably so much that you will let your friends know about it.
Your team from Mosaic Mask Studio
