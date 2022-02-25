Patch 0.4, the Farm Animals patch, available now!

After two weeks in open beta we are proud to announce that patch 0.4 is now live!
Thanks to all the changes that occurred in patch 0.3 the work pace has been able to pick up significantly and we are just getting started :)
A special thank you goes out to our Discord community, their involvement has been invaluable.
Thank you everyone!
Patch 0.4
General
- Slightly increased the field of view of the camera
- Improved load times when booting the game
- Added edge scrolling (mouse on screen edge moves screen)
- Added wandering as a behavior
- Camera now follows people instead of just panning to them
Items
- Added milk
- Added animal skin
- Added leather
- Added cheese
- Added raw meat
- Added raw chicken
- Added smoked meat
- Added smoked chicken
- Added dough (intermediate step before bread)
- Added wool
- Added cloth
- Updated crops item model
- Crops now stack up to 16 in one tile
- Added unequipped versions of all clothes
Plots
- Added pig farm
- Added goat farm
- Added sheep farm
- Added cow farm
- Added chicken farm
- Added tailory
- Added tannery
- Added shoemakery
- Added spinnery
- Added smokery
- Added cheesemakery
- Added tax collector
- Baker now turns crops into dough before baking dough into bread
Animals
- Added pigs
- Added goats
- Added sheep
- Added cows
- Added chickens
Audio
- Rebalanced audio levels
Movement
- Mostly fixed characters overshooting their target and doing a little twirl back to their goal
- Characters and animals now push each other apart instead of clipping through one another
- Characters and animals now avoid collisions
- It is no longer possible for people to walk between a number of objects (e.g. two market stalls next to each other will now block pathing)
Clothes
- Clothes can now be equipped and unequipped
- Characters will now undress before sleeping in a bed
Construction
- Characters now build their own houses instead of the carpenter building them (carpenters had too much to do)
- Added fences (on animal plots, needed before animals will spawn)
- Slightly toned down internal wall colors
Objects
- Updated model of oven
- Updated model of tool rack
- Updated model of table
- Added feeding tray
- Added shelf
- Added tanning rack
- Added spinning wheel
Characters
- Decreased how quickly work desire recovers (requiring more work to fill the meter)
- Learning a new skill level now plays a voice line
UI
- Selecting an object, or the plot the object is on, now shows what can be crafted as a floating text
- Selecting an object now shows the progress of whats currently being crafted
Gamelog
- Improved/fixed the background shader of the Gamelog messages
Beta patches
Below this point are patch notes for patches that have been deployed during the beta.
0.4.1
- Fixed an issue that could lead to a crash
0.4.2
- Added tax collector
- Added the beginnings of the employment system
- Changed animal plot tooltips to no longer use the word 'Harvesting'
- Forester now plants trees on most empty tiles (save for a couple for storing logs)
- Changed 'City Is Broke' message to be clearer
- Added Advice to remind players to hire tax collectors
- Female animals are now slaughtered when nearing plot capacity
0.4.3
- Fixed an issue that could lead to a crash
0.4.4
- Fixed a number of bugs
- Characters prioritize building things on their own plots more
- Characters no longer directly purchase inputs for crafting, instead they purchase inputs and store them on their plots and then use the items for crafting
- Multiple wait-type crafting can now run per object (more than 1 cheese per shelf can be under way now)
- Increased size of shelf to properly fit all types of items
- God powers used on characters now show a floating text above the character for the remainder of the god powers duration
- Fixed some angles causing characters to not render properly
- Made the happiness sprite happier
- Fixed an issue where pillars would be constructed under ground, thus appearing invisible
- Unequipped clothes now properly become highlighted when selected
0.4.5
- Hovering over a plots profit now shows income and expenses
- Removed value from objects and items
- Hovering over price in objects and items now show base value and supply and demand
- Fixed a crash when destroying an animal plot
- Characters now use an axe to demolish buildings
- Constructs are now highlighted when scheduled for destruction
- Increased prioritization of terrain editing
- Increased prioritization of demolishing objects that block a tile edit (such as a road build)
- Constructs when demolished now drop materials
- Changed the order of reasons for sparing animal for breeding
- Added a line to tooltip for Treasury explaining that there can only be one
- Added a floating text for animals when they cant breed because of plot being too full
- Pigs now turn grass into soil when grazing
0.4.6
- Fixed an issue where people would stop working on houses if no progress was made
0.4.7
- Fixed an edge case where the pathfinding would go haywire and cause stuttering
- Plot tooltips now show the required inputs for produced items
- Spinning wheels are now produced by carpenters
- Fixed an issue where walls would stop being built if an animal plot was next to a house
- Potentially fixed an issue where items would have an incorrect owner after being purchased
0.4.8
- Added earnings to Treasury plot
- Now hides held item when drinking
- Characters no longer wander into random plots
- Multiple people can now drink from the well at the same time
- Fixed an issue with the market that would cause a crash
- Reduced the amount of work desire replenished during walking
- If an animal can be harvested in more than one way (milk, shear, butcher), it is now random which will be chosen
- Fixed a crash when turning tiles to grass
- No longer triggers an error if no access to internet
