Patch 0.4, the Farm Animals patch, available now!

After two weeks in open beta we are proud to announce that patch 0.4 is now live!

Thanks to all the changes that occurred in patch 0.3 the work pace has been able to pick up significantly and we are just getting started :)

A special thank you goes out to our Discord community, their involvement has been invaluable.

Thank you everyone!

Patch 0.4

General

Slightly increased the field of view of the camera

Improved load times when booting the game

Added edge scrolling (mouse on screen edge moves screen)

Added wandering as a behavior

Camera now follows people instead of just panning to them

Items

Added milk

Added animal skin

Added leather

Added cheese

Added raw meat

Added raw chicken

Added smoked meat

Added smoked chicken

Added dough (intermediate step before bread)

Added wool

Added cloth

Updated crops item model

Crops now stack up to 16 in one tile

Added unequipped versions of all clothes

Plots

Added pig farm

Added goat farm

Added sheep farm

Added cow farm

Added chicken farm

Added tailory

Added tannery

Added shoemakery

Added spinnery

Added smokery

Added cheesemakery

Added tax collector

Baker now turns crops into dough before baking dough into bread

Animals

Added pigs

Added goats

Added sheep

Added cows

Added chickens

Audio

Rebalanced audio levels

Movement

Mostly fixed characters overshooting their target and doing a little twirl back to their goal

Characters and animals now push each other apart instead of clipping through one another

Characters and animals now avoid collisions

It is no longer possible for people to walk between a number of objects (e.g. two market stalls next to each other will now block pathing)

Clothes

Clothes can now be equipped and unequipped

Characters will now undress before sleeping in a bed

Construction

Characters now build their own houses instead of the carpenter building them (carpenters had too much to do)

Added fences (on animal plots, needed before animals will spawn)

Slightly toned down internal wall colors

Objects

Updated model of oven

Updated model of tool rack

Updated model of table

Added feeding tray

Added shelf

Added tanning rack

Added spinning wheel

Characters

Decreased how quickly work desire recovers (requiring more work to fill the meter)

Learning a new skill level now plays a voice line

UI

Selecting an object, or the plot the object is on, now shows what can be crafted as a floating text

Selecting an object now shows the progress of whats currently being crafted

Gamelog

Improved/fixed the background shader of the Gamelog messages

Beta patches

Below this point are patch notes for patches that have been deployed during the beta.

0.4.1

Fixed an issue that could lead to a crash

0.4.2

Added tax collector

Added the beginnings of the employment system

Changed animal plot tooltips to no longer use the word 'Harvesting'

Forester now plants trees on most empty tiles (save for a couple for storing logs)

Changed 'City Is Broke' message to be clearer

Added Advice to remind players to hire tax collectors

Female animals are now slaughtered when nearing plot capacity

0.4.3

Fixed an issue that could lead to a crash

0.4.4

Fixed a number of bugs

Characters prioritize building things on their own plots more

Characters no longer directly purchase inputs for crafting, instead they purchase inputs and store them on their plots and then use the items for crafting

Multiple wait-type crafting can now run per object (more than 1 cheese per shelf can be under way now)

Increased size of shelf to properly fit all types of items

God powers used on characters now show a floating text above the character for the remainder of the god powers duration

Fixed some angles causing characters to not render properly

Made the happiness sprite happier

Fixed an issue where pillars would be constructed under ground, thus appearing invisible

Unequipped clothes now properly become highlighted when selected

0.4.5

Hovering over a plots profit now shows income and expenses

Removed value from objects and items

Hovering over price in objects and items now show base value and supply and demand

Fixed a crash when destroying an animal plot

Characters now use an axe to demolish buildings

Constructs are now highlighted when scheduled for destruction

Increased prioritization of terrain editing

Increased prioritization of demolishing objects that block a tile edit (such as a road build)

Constructs when demolished now drop materials

Changed the order of reasons for sparing animal for breeding

Added a line to tooltip for Treasury explaining that there can only be one

Added a floating text for animals when they cant breed because of plot being too full

Pigs now turn grass into soil when grazing

0.4.6

Fixed an issue where people would stop working on houses if no progress was made

0.4.7

Fixed an edge case where the pathfinding would go haywire and cause stuttering

Plot tooltips now show the required inputs for produced items

Spinning wheels are now produced by carpenters

Fixed an issue where walls would stop being built if an animal plot was next to a house

Potentially fixed an issue where items would have an incorrect owner after being purchased

