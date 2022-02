Share · View all patches · Build 8276136 · Last edited 28 February 2022 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Our new PC patch will let you play with your friends no matter if they’re on Steam, Epic, GoG or Windows, Mac OS, or Linux!

We also fixed laptop GPU issues, so now you can really game together wherever!

Grab your friends and discover together what happened in Harran fifteen years before the fall of mankind!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/