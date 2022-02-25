What We're Working On #2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Smallfolk!

So as we hijacked a previous FAQ Friday post and kicked off a new series this will be our What We're Working On post #2!

You may have seen some of the latest things we've been tinkering with on social media, so here's so more information about what we've been up to!

Building

The team have been hard at work working on the building system and we've started to get the first of many customisation pieces that you'll be able to unlock and use to make your little house a home.

One of the first is an Owl effigy, a little nod to Discord, and burnt out matches that will become torches!

Here's a sneak peak at some more of the building customisations you'll be able to use!

The team have added pillars to the building options which provide another level of support for taller buildings or bigger balconies, and going in soon will be a selection of curved pieces to add another layer of customisation to building.

We'll be sharing more of the building system in Smalland with these new updates in the coming weeks, so stay tuned! I'm really excited to get my hands on this stuff and show you what you can create!

Nighttime

The other really cool thing introduced is bioluminescence! Mushrooms now have a magical glow that really makes the world pop at night. The creatures of Smalland have even been given a little touch of nighttime magic!

Currently, the team are working on feedback and adjusting the darkness at night to compensate for the new bioluminescent light sources so we can zero in on just the right feel for nighttime.





These are examples of things that we want to get into the game before early access, and I hope sharing these updates gives you a little window into what is happening behind the scenes before we start talking about exciting things like dates!

We do have another test coming, so look out for details on that!

