Update 1.91 released!

Hey Runners,

It's update time with some really exciting news for you guys!

First of all, this update will include 2 "new" maps, one for Vanilla and one for Pacific (see WW2 section below). They are not entirely new, hence the quotes, as the Vanilla map "Warsalt Legacy" is based on the EDELWEISS map "Varsity" but has been heavily reworked and adapted for Vanilla needs, implying larger roads and also a bigger ruin city part as we all loooove those massive close quarter combats in destroyed cities, don't we? The map will be playable in quick match as an assault map and has been added to the online invasion map rotator.

The map has also been added to the Dominance map rotator, more precisely the ruin part as "King of the Hill" mode but also as a normal conquest substage.

We also added a new soldier type, the "Ranger". He is about as rare as the grenadier but is behaving differently on most aspects. Beside being a squad leader (max 3 squad members though!), he is rather aggressive, faster and is equipped with an automatic rifle and tends to switch to his underbarrel grenade launcher when facing larger groups of enemies. As secondary, he is equipped with a SMAW which makes him a versatile tank destroying unit.

He has a strong body armor on top of it and likes to call for Gunship support, ouch!

Next, let's come to a topic that has been on the suggestion list of several Runners or potential Runners pretty much since the first versions of the game were made public: controller support.

We stated repeatedly that in RWR, albeit being a top down shooter, not only the aiming direction matters but also the distance of the crosshair as the projectiles have ballistics, and the world is entirely 3D like on most conventional shooters that are not top-down. This made us come to the conclusion that having a controller support would not bring the joy that one would expect.

After the announcement of the Steam Deck, we brought this option on the table again, as the Steam Deck features a trackpad for aiming, similar to the Steam Controller, both in that aspect having potential to be seriously taken into consideration. The next thought was if regular twin stick controllers without trackpad could be an option too, and after some testing, tweaking and the addition of a minor aim assist it was indeed surprisingly playable in so that we decided to add general gamepad support as well. This has been tested with PS4 controller, Trust GTX 1230, Steam Controller and last but not least of course also on the Steam Deck, which was the device that fired up the whole idea.

Playing with gamepad, we'd suggest to start with the "casual difficulty", which gives enough challenge to sink your teeth into your controller - at least this was the case for us but we are definitely not the most advanced controller players out there! :)

For a full list of change, check the changelog below!

We also do have some new content for RUNNING WITH RIFLES: PACIFIC being published today.

We're bringing over an RWR: Vanilla map into Pacific; "Vigil Island" is being transformed into "Wake Island". With some modifications to the terrain, this will be a King-of-the-Hill style map set in the middle of the campaign. Included is also two new weapons - a Scoped M1941 Johnson Rifle for the US Marine Snipers, and a rare Type Ko semi-automatic rifle for the Japanese forces. Some extra tweaks have been made to a few Japanese weapons - the Type 4 Garand and Type 100 Paratrooper SMG can now both equip bayonets, and the Type 100/44 SMG now makes use of a full-size bayonet instead of a short one. Paired with this are the usual assortment of some bug fixes and balance adjustments to keep things alive.

We can't make this post without dropping a line about the actual situation in the Ukraine. We at Osumia Games are blessed having a community from all over the world with different cultures, who just want to have fun together.

Military conflicts should only be fiction and we are vehemently rejecting any kind of aggression. We stand with peace!

MAKE LOVE, NOT WAR!

Don't forget to join the fun on Running with Rifles Discord and we'd be more than happy if you could let us know if you like the game and the WW2 DLCs by leaving a review on Steam, as it helps us a lot!

Thank you!

Keep on running,

Your Osumia Games

changelog v1.91:

NEW content and features:

maps: map "Warsalt Legacy" added for online invasion and quick match

ai: new soldier class - the "Ranger". Armed with a faction specific underbarrel AR and as secondary SMAWs

dominance: added Warsalt Legacy to the map rotator

dominance: added King of the Hill substage of Warsalt Legacy to the map rotator

dominance: added neutral troups at the "Hill" bases in King of the Hill substages to avoid instant capture

weapons: added alt fire mode for the Benelli M9 and Glock 17 which removes the suppressor

controls: added Steam Input game controller support

controls: added analog movement, throttle and brake for game controllers

controls: added vehicle drive lookahead in driving direction for game controllers

controls: added haptics/rumble events for game controllers

controls: added optional aim assist for game controllers

controls: change mouse sensitivity to adjust to resolution

controls: added mousewheel handling for menu ui sliders and scrollers

BALANCE Changes:

invasion: couple of balancing tweaks implying partial minor map redesign

weapons: stock machine pistols bullet spread and bullet decay start time slightly buffed

weapons: QBS-09 shotgun spread decreased

weapons: XP requirement for the SMAW increased

BUG Fixes and Tweaks:

maps: few fixes here and there

weapons: Dragon's Breath projectile class changed to bullet to avoid going through thin walls

weapons: XM25 has slightly faster reload speed but lower blast radius

weapons: Claymore's time to live extended from 3 to 4 minutes

weapons: shielded weapons received the parameter usable_for_cover="0", so friendly ai won't group around their users

vehicles: passenger AI slot queue of the Technical reworked to have front seat to be occupied last

misc: extended the lock on death from rare weapons only to backpack valuables and healthy vests

animations: fixed a bug where the dog was in a looping attacking stance

animations: fixed a missing animation for the shock paddles

animations: suppressed pistol mount animation speed increased

particles: corrected syntax error in flare.particle

bug: fixed a crash when the neutral faction tried to make a radio call but missing the resources

modding: added the rest of vest modifiers to weapons

items: added drop_count_limit_in_range for items to reduce the less important item clutter

controls: reduced some input lag related to mouse positioning

controls: radio view now works as both tap to toggle visibility or hold to show/release to hide as usual

ui: changed clipping in menu render for Deck/Proton compatibility

ui: changed radio view to center on screen

WW2 changelog v1.91:

NEW content:

maps: "Wake Island" map added to campaign, invasion, and quick match - a modified version of the "Vigil Island " vanilla map but suited for Pacific gameplay

weapons: NEW Type Ko semi-automatic rifle - a low-recoil 6.5mm weapon carried by IJA and IJN Veteran soldiers in early- and mid-war maps

weapons: NEW Scoped M1941 Johnson rifle - semi-automatic sniper rifle carried by USMC Snipers in all stages of the war

weapons: Type 4 Rifle can now mount a bayonet

weapons: Type 100 Folding SMG can now mount a bayonet

BALANCE Changes:

calls: Light Artillery barrages now deal remarkably less damage to all vehicles, but cost has been lowered -50RP; encouraging use against infantry groups

calls: Strafing Run radius of each bullet raised from 3m to 3.35m

soldiers: the specialist Tank Hunter AI soldiers now wield small-arms when fighting infantry, drawing their heavy Rocket Launchers only when engaging Tanks

weapons: variety of tweaks to nearly all Sub-machine Guns, Semi-automatic Rifles, and Semi-automatic Snipers, focusing on tweaks to reloading time, but with others too

weapons: Sten Mk V now costs only 10rp instead of 15rp

weapons: Type 100/44 now utilizes full-length bayonet instead of short bayonet

weapons: M1 Garand 60mm Launcher - reduced blast radius of High-Explosive by 0.5m, raised Anti-Tank mode damage; 1 less shot against Medium Tanks

weapons: Type I Carcano now has more differences from Type 38; better standing-accuracy, longer damage range, but slightly lower velocity

UNDEAD BALANCE Changes:

weapons: semi-automatic rifles no longer have special boosted damage in this mode

zombies: common zombies now receive slightly more damage from all small-arms weapon sources

BUG Fixes and Tweaks: