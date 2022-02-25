DLC release freeze

Unfortunately, we are forced to announce the freeze on the release of the Yugoslavia add-on to Ostalgie. Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we are experiencing problems in the possible receipt of your funds that you will spend on purchasing this DLC, in other words, we do not know for sure whether we will be able to get this money, whether it will be lost in the confusion of the war. The DLC is completely ready, but the date of its release is postponed approximately, most likely, to the date of the end of the war and the stabilization of the banking sector of Ukraine. If the situation with the banking system does not clear up by the beginning of March, then we will start looking for solutions to withdraw the campaign from Ukraine, so the add-on will most likely be released in March-April for sure. Keep calm. Thank you for looking forward to our projects, DLС, updates, we are glad to see that you are not indifferent to our work!

For dear brothers and sisters, citizens of Ukraine and Russia, we appeal to you: the most important thing now is not to succumb to provocations. Every sane Ukrainian, every sane Russian, each of us should not succumb to provocations, should not be angry with each other, ordinary Ukrainians should not be angry with Russians, and ordinary Russians with Ukrainians - no matter what. Do not participate in inciting hatred between Ukrainians and Russians. Fakes are pouring from all sides. Stay vigilant - stay at home - take care of yourself.