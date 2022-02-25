New Build!

VR Spider Boss Scene

We are back with another Iragon changelog. This week we are happy to share that the Spider Boss scene is now available in VR as well and it also has music and sound effects implemented.

Interactive Merchant Sex

Another exciting change in VR, you will now get to have interactive sex with the merchant woman that you usually meet in camp to upgrade your spells.

Camp Gallery

Speaking of camp, we reworked the girl gallery there. You can now replay Brianna’s changing and slightly erotic scene with the merchant woman.

Female Dark Elf

In the Experimental Hall’s “Work in progress models” room, we have a brand new model of the female dark elf. The dark elves play a very important role in Iragon’s story but for now we won’t spoil anything about that. The model is work in progress and you’ll see it in an unfinished state.

What kind of elves do you like?

There are a bunch of different depictions of elves in games and anime. We decided to go with a more unorthodox look, but we want to hear what you think. We're always open to changing things or adding more variety, so all feedback is welcome.