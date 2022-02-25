Multiplayer Beta - Official Launch

Dear Fellow Stalkers!

In preparation for the release we will open the doors to our cooperative multiplayer for up to 4 players from today until the full release on 25th March. This mode already provides a complete experience but lacks some final touches and can be expanded with further content updates. Our aim is to expand and reach the fullest potential of Bean Stalker Multiplayer with the help of our community’s feedback.

We are really excited to see your reactions and explorations with your friends. At first you will be able to discover the Tropical stalks with your gruop - or other random players-, as time goes on we will expand this opportunity with other maps until the full release. Check our socials to get more information about our appearances because we’re planning to give you updates about the development progress every week.

New experiences:

Progression

We’ve created this game mode to be comfortable for up to 4 players. So, if you start your progress in single player mode, you’ll be able to continue in multiplayer and vice versa. It means that your questline, items, unlocked recipes and level progression will be synchronised. We think this is kind of cool that you don’t need to wait for someone to keep going, because we don’t limit your progression based on how many of your friends could play.

Public/Private sessions

At the match making system we thought about the players with no friends in VR. We decided to let them create public rooms so anyone can join them and play together to experience the multiplayer feeling. Obviously if you have friends you can create a private party for your group and lock it with a PIN so no one will bother your session.

Interactions (voice chat/emotes)

Based on the option of playing with strangers we’ve implemented an in-game voice chat so you won’t need to add those players to your friend list to talk to them or use a third-party application with your friends to insure the communication. In the in-game voice chat you will be able to adjust other players' volume, mute them or just simply decide not to join if you don’t have the mood to talk to others. We’ve put a few hand gestures into the game so you will be able to use those to interact with others or play rock-paper-scissors with your teammates.

Item sharing

Do you know the feeling when one of your friends just started a game but you already have hundreds of hours in it and you two cannot play because of the huge progression difference? We found a solution to that. When one of your rookie friends joins to play with you, you will be able to boost your mate by temporarily taking a few of your items and giving it to them while you are both on the stalks. If you are the rookie player and you are out of ammo – don’t worry -, your friends could spare some magazines for you or just borrow some tools and weapons from them, it’s possible.

Unique characters

What is a multiplayer without character customization? - Okay, it could be a good game, but we thought it’s supposed to be an essential part of the experience to express yourself through multiple character variations, so here we are... we give you more than 16 thousand variations to show how unique you are.

As closing words, we hope this multiplayer update will be an amazing experience for you as well, we really enjoyed to create this mode for you. Soon we could finally meet on the beanstalks!

- The Bean Stalker Team