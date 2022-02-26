2 / 26 spirit detective version update announcement

Dear agent,

The version update of spirit mirror system is expected to take 90 minutes at 10:30 (UTC / GMT: + 8:00) on February 26. This update will restart the server and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will give another notice after the server is open. Please understand the inconvenience caused by agent simulation training!

The S1 season is coming to an end soon. Please pay attention to receiving rewards and avoid unnecessary losses!

This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000

New features

New grievance spirit - Bai Qiulian Online

The kind-hearted girl from Liaozhaizhiyi is very persistent to her lover and can bravely pursue everything for love. He is good at using his own spells to create bubble traps to catch spirit detectives. At the same time, he also has strong forced displacement spirit detectives skills. Agents should be careful not to fall into her bubble.

Benefit function: weekly free role update

Experience the role for free this week. Agent camp: Su Qingli, Zhi qiuyiye, Ling Zhengying, Jiahui, Shang Xiang and Ge Yongming

Simulated grievance camp: Xiao Jiang, Yu Ji, spoon

Function optimization

This update will refresh the cumulative pumping reward and reset the cumulative pumping times.

[new fitting room]

Theme treasure box: Yu Ji - another style series

Tianxuan treasure box: Su green carp - fairy tale · Cute Rabbit Series return

Mall: Bai Qiulian - beauty like jade

[balance adjustment]

Cancels the rigidity of the third ordinary attack simulated by the complaining spoon madman

Auxiliary star TIANYAO adjustment: every time you pass the door, you will recover 5 points of physical strength and CD5 seconds.

[bug repair]

Fixed the problem that spirit probe can jump on the invincible point of Bell Tower B in the map of lanruo Temple B