5.1.9 Update

It's high time for the citizens of Lvell to begin their preparations. 5.1.9 introduces two Phoenix Ash quests to get the ball rolling.

With the introduction of the fourth automaton in the Hall of Challengers, the first wing is complete. The next wing will offer similar rewards with a different theme of battles.

5.1.9 [Build #130, Release Date: February 25, 2022]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

Unable to activate the third jump in Nexus Waterway.

New:

Phoenix Ash members have requests for Ruby in Port Reception.

Mao has some interesting items available for trade in Port Reception.

The fourth Automaton is ready for battle in the Hall of Challengers.

Changes:

It is now possible to activated the third jump in Nexus Waterway after progressing the campaign. Return to this location from Raphael's Tower in the southwest corner of Revan.

Fixes: