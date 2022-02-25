 Skip to content

Escape From Monster update for 25 February 2022

The third map is available!

Build 8275275

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Version 0.5 is now available!

What's new:

  1. A third map has been added. Another challenge awaits you.

  1. Small changes on the second map.
  • Some landmarks have been added to the mines.
  • Now you can hear the monster in the ruins, which previously did not make a sound.
  • Also, more light sources have been added to the jail. Now it's harder to get caught by the monster that wanders in there.

  1. Bug fixes in the main menu.

  2. Other fixes.

Now I'll answer the question, "What's next?"

I'll start getting the game ready for release from early access. All planned updates are done.

As I wrote earlier, all future updates will only depend on the community's interest in the game.

If the game is interesting, I will start working on a four-player mode. Also, I have some ideas for other game modes.

If not, I'll start working on another project.

Write your opinion about the update and your vision for the future of the game in the comments.

See you soon!

Changed files in this update

Escape From Monster Content Depot 1707541
