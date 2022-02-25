The third map is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8275275 · Last edited 25 February 2022 – 15:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Version 0.5 is now available!

What's new:

A third map has been added. Another challenge awaits you.

Small changes on the second map.

Some landmarks have been added to the mines.

Now you can hear the monster in the ruins, which previously did not make a sound.

Also, more light sources have been added to the jail. Now it's harder to get caught by the monster that wanders in there.

Bug fixes in the main menu. Other fixes.

Now I'll answer the question, "What's next?"

I'll start getting the game ready for release from early access. All planned updates are done.

As I wrote earlier, all future updates will only depend on the community's interest in the game.

If the game is interesting, I will start working on a four-player mode. Also, I have some ideas for other game modes.

If not, I'll start working on another project.

Write your opinion about the update and your vision for the future of the game in the comments.

See you soon!