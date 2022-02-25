Update V.1.0.1.5 ( Tweaks & Localization Survey)

Share · View all patches · Build 8275157 · Last edited 25 February 2022 – 14:46:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Travelers,

In this update, we fixed some bugs as well as adjusted and optimized some content with respect to Skills, Armor balance and AI Changes! Have a check below for the full patch note!

In addition, we also launched a new online survey regarding localization polishment. Your vote will be a great step for us to navigate the direction. We’d be lovely to hear any feedback from you and bring a better game experience in 2022!

NEW CHANGES

Added a new boss [Dark Wizard] in map Crying Rock

Added a new legendary loot - Stormclould Robe by defeating Dark Wizard?

Added new affixation [Mana Drain] (The effect will conflict with [Mana Gen])

Slightly increased HP stats of T3 Thur Rams and lowered T4&T5 HP

Siege weapons now deal less damage to medium/heavy Armor and light/heavy cavalry

Slightly lowered the damage of projectile weapons against heavy cavalry armor

Added passive skill “Wooden” for Ballista & Bombard

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where passive skill “Wooden” was not effective for burning, now units with this passive will receive 50% more burning effect

Fixed a few lingering issues of map collision

Fixed the wrong description that "attacker's initial point" was written as "defender's initial point" in the map editor

Fixed a bug where AI Lords recruit Ballista and Bombard with a very low chance

Fixed a bug where AI tribe attack player controlled city with a non-war declared state

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!