Update 0.1.7.14

Changes:
- Furnace (Our Biggest Enemy) HOPEFULLY fixed
- Furnace UI updated
- Fixed orange tint on metal nodes
- Gigatrat can no longer be damaged before he is able to attack
- Removed waves on shoreline until a later date to help with performance
- Rat sounds are now linked to SFX volume
- Rats attack after being damaged
- Rat Feet stick to the ground :)
- Rats sprint when a target is found
- UI updates to tooltips
- Inventory Colour Changes
- Pump Shotgun sounds linked to SFX volume
- Pump Shotgun texture fixed on world model
- New particle effects when hitting trees
- Deleted unused assets
- Update to Gigatrat lever particle effect
- Bounty/Bulletin Board Added to town square
- Furnace and Crafting Table Resized
- Options Menu Overhaul
- Added Keybinding Menu
- Added Sounds and Particle Effects to Magic Rats
- Player sprinting SFX fixed
- Amounts that can be gathered from individual nodes increased
- Tutorial Added
Known Issues:
- Some systems struggling with performance
- Duplication Bugs
The best way to keep up to date with our development, and support us also, is via our Patreon:
RiceCrab Studios Patreon
Here you can vote in polls, and perhaps even get early access to playtesting builds.
I must say again, only do this if you can!
Thank you guys, and especially those who left all those kind reviews both positive and negative!
Love,
Crab
