Update 0.1.7.14

Changes:

Furnace (Our Biggest Enemy) HOPEFULLY fixed

fixed Furnace UI updated

Fixed orange tint on metal nodes

Gigatrat can no longer be damaged before he is able to attack

Removed waves on shoreline until a later date to help with performance

Rat sounds are now linked to SFX volume

Rats attack after being damaged

Rat Feet stick to the ground :)

Rats sprint when a target is found

UI updates to tooltips

Inventory Colour Changes

Pump Shotgun sounds linked to SFX volume

Pump Shotgun texture fixed on world model

New particle effects when hitting trees

Deleted unused assets

Update to Gigatrat lever particle effect

Bounty/Bulletin Board Added to town square

Furnace and Crafting Table Resized

Options Menu Overhaul

Added Keybinding Menu

Added Sounds and Particle Effects to Magic Rats

Player sprinting SFX fixed

Amounts that can be gathered from individual nodes increased

Tutorial Added

Known Issues:

Some systems struggling with performance

Duplication Bugs

The best way to keep up to date with our development, and support us also, is via our Patreon:

RiceCrab Studios Patreon

Here you can vote in polls, and perhaps even get early access to playtesting builds.

I must say again, only do this if you can!

Thank you guys, and especially those who left all those kind reviews both positive and negative!

Love,

Crab