Goblin Town update for 25 February 2022

Update 0.1.7.14

Update 0.1.7.14 · Last edited 25 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Furnace (Our Biggest Enemy) HOPEFULLY fixed
  • Furnace UI updated
  • Fixed orange tint on metal nodes
  • Gigatrat can no longer be damaged before he is able to attack
  • Removed waves on shoreline until a later date to help with performance
  • Rat sounds are now linked to SFX volume
  • Rats attack after being damaged
  • Rat Feet stick to the ground :)
  • Rats sprint when a target is found
  • UI updates to tooltips
  • Inventory Colour Changes
  • Pump Shotgun sounds linked to SFX volume
  • Pump Shotgun texture fixed on world model
  • New particle effects when hitting trees
  • Deleted unused assets
  • Update to Gigatrat lever particle effect
  • Bounty/Bulletin Board Added to town square
  • Furnace and Crafting Table Resized
  • Options Menu Overhaul
  • Added Keybinding Menu
  • Added Sounds and Particle Effects to Magic Rats
  • Player sprinting SFX fixed
  • Amounts that can be gathered from individual nodes increased
  • Tutorial Added

Known Issues:

  • Some systems struggling with performance
  • Duplication Bugs

