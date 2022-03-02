Walking Dead Update

Hi all!

We've been hard at work this winter and are ready to publish a big game update. Now I will tell you what new you can see.

The first, and I think the most interesting, is cultists and necromancy. Two new storylines are now available for the knight. One of them, "In search of a panacea", will lead you to a dark necropolis, hidden in the thick forests of Avallon.

You will learn about the cult of Dagon and even be able to join it. After that, a new playable class Cultist will be available to you. You can also recruit cultists and dark knights to your squad.

Cultists have a unique skill, they can revive the dead. During the battle, this skill automatically triggers when any of your party members die (but it only works on people). After the battle, a new button will also appear on the screen of the killed character, by pressing which you can create a walking dead from a corpse.

The necromancy skill has been completely reworked and now cultists are able to raise seven different types of undead. It depends on their level and skill.

The second major change to the game is Arenas. Every major city now has a place where you can safely fight for valuable prizes. The main thing is that you will definitely not be killed in the arena, an ambulance is always on duty somewhere nearby. The number of opponents in the arena and the value of the prize depend on the overall strength of your team.

Also, strong epic bows were added to the game, so it became more interesting to play as a hunter.

Many people also complained to me that they could not pick up a cat or a dog on the street. Now, no special skills are needed to match cats and dogs, and all classes can do it.

The effect of the Dispel magic has changed. This spell can now remove clones and summoned creatures from the battlefield.

In addition, a thousand minor and major bugs have been fixed. (if you suddenly find a bug in the game, be sure to write to me on our Discord)

I wish you all a pleasant game,

with you was the chief necromancer of the island of Avallo.