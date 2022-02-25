Play the new Batora: Lost Haven Demo Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello there Keeper of Balance,

We’re over halfway through Steam Next Fest so time is running out to play the new Batora: Lost Haven demo!

Here’s everything you need to know about the demo…

_WHEN: _The demo will be available to download and play until Next Fest ends at 6PM GMT on February 28th

WHO: As long as you have a Steam account and a PC, you’ll be able to access the demo

WHAT: By playing the demo you will enter the world of Batora: Lost Haven, solving new puzzles and facing terrible enemies, and understand some of the secrets behind Avril’s quest to save planet Earth…

WHY: Do we really need to explain why you should take this chance to play Batora: Lost Haven?! It’s the deepest insight you can have on the game before its launch, it’s open to everyone, and it’s free!

_HOW: _Head to the Steam page and click the ‘download’ button

Leave us your feedback!

Played the demo? We’d love to hear what you think!

At the end of the demo, you’ll be met with this screen…

Click the orange button (‘YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: SHARE IT WITH US!’)

This will take you to a feedback form to complete - as Batora: Lost Haven is still under development, your role is fundamental at this stage, and it will only take a few minutes!

Also, if you want to share your thoughts and feedback with the community, you can write them in the forum here on Steam, or join the official Batora: Lost Haven Discord and jump in to the conversation there!

