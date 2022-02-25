New game mode: Arena

Arena

Welcome to the arena, raiders! After finding the first part of the artifact, you will be able to access the arena, where the most seasoned raiders fight for the highscores!

You can join the arena mode alone or in a party up to 4 players and face waves of enemies, with ever increasing numbers and level of difficulty. The enemies sometimes drop grenades, which can help you to survive the next round. Health drops and crystal energy can also be found on levels to keep you going for a longer time if you use them well!

Other changes:

Lighting and shadow adjustments

Sound effects added: Entering level completion area Map spawning after killing Golem Ambient sounds on the Starting Island

Added an extra option to control ambient sounds

Minor enemy adjustments

Bug Fixes:

Saving player's last know position and held weapons when reconnecting

Enemy hat male models adjusted (LODs)

Audio settings: audio mixer balancing

Achievements: Fixed Chicken Noob/ King achievements

Enemy death synchronization

Hand position fixed after detaching interactable

