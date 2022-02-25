 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crystal Raiders VR update for 25 February 2022

New game mode: Arena

Share · View all patches · Build 8274892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Arena

Welcome to the arena, raiders! After finding the first part of the artifact, you will be able to access the arena, where the most seasoned raiders fight for the highscores!

You can join the arena mode alone or in a party up to 4 players and face waves of enemies, with ever increasing numbers and level of difficulty. The enemies sometimes drop grenades, which can help you to survive the next round. Health drops and crystal energy can also be found on levels to keep you going for a longer time if you use them well!

Other changes:

  • Lighting and shadow adjustments

  • Sound effects added:

    • Entering level completion area
    • Map spawning after killing Golem
    • Ambient sounds on the Starting Island

  • Added an extra option to control ambient sounds

  • Minor enemy adjustments

Bug Fixes:
  • Saving player's last know position and held weapons when reconnecting
  • Enemy hat male models adjusted (LODs)
  • Audio settings: audio mixer balancing
  • Achievements: Fixed Chicken Noob/ King achievements
  • Enemy death synchronization
  • Hand position fixed after detaching interactable

Join our discord!

Changed files in this update

Crystal Raiders VR Content Depot 1270381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.