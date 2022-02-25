DD#58 Let’s Talk About Ukraine for a Moment

Hi everyone. Welcome to another week's Developer's Diary.

Unfortunately. this is not a peaceful week. Thus, before we get to the update of this week, let's talk about the situation in Ukraine in case anyone is not aware of what's going on right now.

Yesterday, the Russian army attacked Ukraine. Many lives perished on both sides. Especially there are civilian casualties among Ukraine people. Even right at this very moment when I write this DD, Kyiv is under siege. There are brave people out there to defend their homes and freedom with rifles they just received from their government. I don't know much about Ukraine. But, how bad can it be if people are allowed to elect a comedian loved by almost everyone to be their president? That's something really awesome that cannot happen in Russia, that cannot happen in China, that cannot happen in North Korea.

Many people in China are automatically siding with Russia because of all the recent so-called China-Russia friendship propaganda from government media. That's kinda the new politically correct thing to do in China right now. However, I'm going to be the most politically incorrect person in the room once again. I shall remind people just how much Ukraine helped China before in multiple industries and military areas, including somehow making China have aircraft carriers. It's unfair to selectively forget those facts right now. By the way, given all the crazy things that are going on, I will not be surprised if China suddenly decides to backstab Russia. As history told us, in a communist nation, you can be chairman today, and a traitor tomorrow. Such is the fun of the realpolitik with Chinese characteristics.

I have some Russian friends and I also see some people wishlisted or purchased the game from Ukraine. I certainly don't want to hear the news that they start to shoot each other. People are not so different. If you can all have fun with the same games or other common habits, why go to war with each other? So, please do me a favor to not kill anyone who plays this game out there. Because, well, you know, our player base is already quite tiny.

Meanwhile, someone suggested that we shall increase the game's price in the Russian Regional store or even just remove the game there as a sanction. But, unlike many other people think, I don't think such sanction works in the first place. Just look at North Korea, it's always ordinary people suffering while not the guy who made all the horrible decisions. I don't think Putin has any interest to purchase this game anyway. My sympathy for common people who will find their lives suddenly becomes harder under new sanctions.

Now, let's go down to what we got this week.

First, the side story of the containment breach is finished. Some surprises may take place in quite narrow locations. The good news is you can have an ally to take care of that for you. As the conclusion of this side question, we can go back to the main story that is related to this side story. As always, it's non-linear. This means you can finish the story in Demeter even before you meet the Illuminates at the airport or at any orders you like.

Next, our procedurally generated equipment is getting more colorful. Their item names will have a different color based on how many useful prefixes they have to clearly indicate their value. Some related bugs are also fixed along the way.

Now let's get to the fun part for people's meme needs. A drunk diplomat is now in "This is a bar."

He offers you service to write you some funny text that can make you feel like a real Chinese diplomat.

Basically, that's my re-implementation of Geng Shuang Simulator in Ruby. Back in 2019, people find Chinese diplomat Geng Shuang has his speech always in a certain pattern. Thus, people analyzed that and build a simulator to generate similar diplomatic speeches on any topic. The results can be quite fun. Unfortunately, the government is certainly not happy with that. Thus, the original code was taken down. But, what they failed to understand is, they can never kill people's desire to have fun and memes. Thus, not only did I re-implement it, but I also localized it into English.

Here's some text generated from it. We can get creative to get a lot more.



(This one is mocking NATO leaders keep saying sanctions, condemn, denounce while not helping Ukraine early on.)



(Of course, we can always have some more Trump memes.)



(And, Biden too. How dare you steal China's lollipop. XD )



(Maybe this one is real. I don't know if I put in any focus group here.)



(McDonald's makes a new recipe? KFC denounce it right away. )



(China shall denounce China's censorship on games XD)



(No hentai allowed. But, with Chinese characteristics.)

That's for this week. Stay strong and endure these dark hours in human history. The tale of your resilience will become legendary stories to go down in the history. And also, don't forget to have fun even in the darkest nights.

Today's changelog:

#########Content##############

The key of Queensmouth Church now has a different color in the item name to avoid being accidentally sold/dropped. (If that does happen, please check the beggar gang's Lost&Found.)

#########System###############

Added new item category: Key Items

Made the item category window wider so that text from all localization can fit in.

[Skill]Icy Claw now has fist attribution while equipping a fist weapon is not required.

[Skill]Vicious Bite now has biting attribution while equipping a teeth weapon is not required.

Procedurally generated items may now have different colors of their item names based on the number of prefixes they have.

Some prefixes will not count for this purpose. (Such as "feeble")

Added 5 more colors to the system palette for text rendering. They are used for item quanlity.

#########DEBUG################

Fixed a bug that causes the color of an item's name does not to appear correctly in the item window.