Hi everybody!

Got an little AI update for you this week!

Civilians and cops before the outbreak will now use the sidewalks instead of standing in the road. This is a next step in having a civilian AI backstory and trying to make the world a little more believable. It's taken a bit of time for me to set up but here it is!

Bug fix:

Military were always getting infected in 15 turns no matter what the settings were at, this is now fixed.