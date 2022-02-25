Update 1.5.1 - Official modloader!

Share · View all patches · Build 8274157 · Last edited 25 February 2022 – 12:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey there!

I just released the 1.5.1 update on Steam, which adds official support for Mods!

Installing Mods

So, how do mods work exactly?

First of all, the official platform for mods can be found at shapez.mod.io. On this platform you can share and download mods! (An in-game mod browser is also planned, but that might take a while)

To install a mod, you need to extract the downloaded ZIP file. In the ZIP file there should be a single file with the extension ".js". You have to copy this file into the mods folder.

You can find the mods folder by going to Settings > Mods > Open Mods Folder in the game.

Modding Contest

As already announced, the official modding contest ends herewith. I will now look at all the mods and choose the winners!

Next week there will be an announcement with the winners of the contest, in which I will also present the mods.

In addition I plan to regularly choose a Mod of the Month! I will also make this dependent on how many new mods are created.

Mod Recommendations

There are already over 50 mods published, so I thought I'd already recommend a few to get you started!

Adds a lot of new buildings, new shapes, research, upgrades - by far the biggest mod so far, changing almost the entire game.



All shapes now consist of 6 parts instead of 4!



Adds entirely new mechanics for shape and color processing!



Adds pipes and fluids to the game!



Makes the game more challenging by having to unlock building space!



By far the most requested feature, now available as a mod!



"Adds a Variant of the Stacker, Mixer, Cutter, Quad-Cutter, Filter, Mixer, and Painter that would make any veteran shapez player cry."



Lots of new buildings and mechanics!



Adds experimental support to play shapez.io with your friends!

Unlock strong buildings by harvesting "wreck" resources.

Allows to save and restore blueprints!

... and a lot more, to be found at shapez.mod.io!

Wish you a lot of fun with all this new content and looking forward to your feedback!

PS: Be sure to join the official Discord Server to discuss anything about the game and/or mods!

~Tobias