V-Skin 1.0.2

This update will launch 7 DLCs at the same time:

V-Skin 2D Offical Stage Pack (Official 2D Background)

V-Skin 3D Offical Stage Pack (Official 3D Background)

V-Skin Offical Prop Pack (Official Handheld)

V-Skin Offical StageProp Pack (Official Scene Item)

V-Skin Webcam Hand Expansion Pack (Webcam hand capture function)

V-Skin Xsens support Pack (Xsens somatosensory device support)

V-Skin Voice Expansion Pack (Voice recognition function)

Interested users can refer to each DLC store for more information.

Highlights of this update:

DLC feature update

Update new 2D objects

In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:

Fixed the problem that the output ID name in the basic parameters was not fully displayed

Fixed the problem that the advanced setting field of scene objects could not be closed normally

Fixed an issue where Live2D would get stuck in loading when switching 3D characters

In the novice teaching, the explanation sequence of the parameter setting teaching is wrong and the problem is fixed

Fixed a bug that character recalibration caused some objects to be lost

