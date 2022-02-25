Patch 0.1.18 (Twitch Integration)

Hey everyone!

Short patchnotes today as this patch only introduces Twitch integration amongst some minor stuff.

Twitch Integration

As requested by some streamers on Twitch I've introduced an integration into Marble World.

On the main menu you'll find a one click button to connect your account to the Marble World Integration app which then monitors your chat.

When having a World open you'll find a twitch button in the top bar. This button is only visible if you have a connection to the integration.

By clicking on it you'll see the integration panel which allows you to configure if your viewers can join and who can join amongst some other settings.

Once viewers type !join, they'll be entered into the list visible in the panel. They will remain there even if they leave the chat. Viewers who join get a certain "rank" in Marble World based on if they're a sub, vip or mod. This rank is just for internal usage when spawning / handling marbles. A viewer who meets multiple conditions will get the highest rank. For example a mod who is subbed will belong in the mod category and not in the sub category regarding skins and who can join.

The exception to this is the effects list, regardless of your rank you will get an effect if you are subbed.

In the panel you'll find the following settings:

A toggle to let viewers join or not.

A configuration panel to let specific viewers join or not. (non-subs, subs, vips, mods)

Ability to set skins based on their rank.

Ability to give subs an effect.

Ability to automatically spawn the viewer as a marble on join.

Ability to let a viewer automatically respawn when dying. (1 second delay)

Ability to blacklist viewers. These viewers cannot join unless you remove them of your blacklist.

This blacklist is saved on your computer and is a global list for all worlds.

When spawner's spawn marbles they'll always try to spawn joined viewers first who are not spawned yet.

Transitions and Borders

In this patch I'm also introducing the first transition piece. Very useful when needing to go from flat to tube/pipe. This piece is available as a static variant in the tracks -> straight section and when building with free-form!

In addition I've added variants of the flat wide track and the flat single track with borders on the left or right side. These are also available in the free-form section.





Patch Notes

The notes for 0.1.18:

Added Twitch integration. Viewers can now join as marbles.

Added 2 static transition tracks for transitioning from a wide flat track to a pipe.

Added wide flat track variants with single borders.

Added single flat track variants with single borders.

Added these new options to the free-form system.

Updated the free-form track type menu.

Upcoming content

During the next month I'll be working on a tutorial for new players. In addition I'll add some more content for existing experienced players. Stay tuned!

Thanks for reading!

If you have any questions your always free to chat using any of the social media's :)

As always, thanks for the feedback & support! It means a lot to me.

