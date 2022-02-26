 Skip to content

Remains update for 26 February 2022

Sounds? In Space? - Ver. 0.18x0177a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome all! Prepare your ears in this update!

Fixed a critical bug of missing ship repair components:

Then:



Now:

And now about the sound. Lately I've been working on sound integration using the Wwise audio engine. The game now has sounds. I didn't want to make an overly realistic game and for those who will claim that there are no sounds in space, I will answer them that there is sound in MY space! This is my space and I can do whatever I want MUAHAHAHA :)

I also added a sound vacuum effect if the player is in space and a clear sound when in a closed ship.

Here is a list of sounds that are currently added to the game: ːsapcelootboxː

  • Space effect
  • Boer_Mining
  • Door_Open
  • Gravityhook
  • Repair_Table_Open
  • Quest_Accept
  • Destroyed_Ships_Locator_On
  • GameMusic
  • Pickaxe_Break
  • Pickaxe_Repair
  • Player_LowOxygenAlert
  • Objects_Hit
  • Item_Breaks
  • Quest_Complete
  • PauseMenu_Open
  • Blueprint_Build
  • Player_Death
  • Player_Damage
  • Food_Eat
  • 3D_Printer_On
  • Item_Pickup
  • Item_Drop
  • Inventory_Open
  • Player_Metal_Footsteps
  • Destroyed_Ship_Inside
  • Shipcore_Open
  • Placeable_Place
  • Placeable_Remove
  • Craft_Complete
  • Decor_Table_Open
  • Oxygen_Use
  • Oxygen_Generator_On
  • Energy_Generator_On

Short video preview:

The list will be updated over time in the next updates

Changed files in this update

