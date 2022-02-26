Sounds? In Space? - Ver. 0.18x0177a

Welcome all! Prepare your ears in this update!

Fixed a critical bug of missing ship repair components:

And now about the sound. Lately I've been working on sound integration using the Wwise audio engine. The game now has sounds. I didn't want to make an overly realistic game and for those who will claim that there are no sounds in space, I will answer them that there is sound in MY space! This is my space and I can do whatever I want MUAHAHAHA :)

I also added a sound vacuum effect if the player is in space and a clear sound when in a closed ship.

Here is a list of sounds that are currently added to the game:

Space effect

Boer_Mining

Door_Open

Gravityhook

Repair_Table_Open

Quest_Accept

Destroyed_Ships_Locator_On

GameMusic

Pickaxe_Break

Pickaxe_Repair

Player_LowOxygenAlert

Objects_Hit

Item_Breaks

Quest_Complete

PauseMenu_Open

Blueprint_Build

Player_Death

Player_Damage

Food_Eat

3D_Printer_On

Item_Pickup

Item_Drop

Inventory_Open

Player_Metal_Footsteps

Destroyed_Ship_Inside

Shipcore_Open

Placeable_Place

Placeable_Remove

Craft_Complete

Decor_Table_Open

Oxygen_Use

Oxygen_Generator_On

Energy_Generator_On

Short video preview:

The list will be updated over time in the next updates