Sounds? In Space? - Ver. 0.18x0177a

Welcome all! Prepare your ears in this update!
Fixed a critical bug of missing ship repair components:
Then:
Now:
And now about the sound. Lately I've been working on sound integration using the Wwise audio engine. The game now has sounds. I didn't want to make an overly realistic game and for those who will claim that there are no sounds in space, I will answer them that there is sound in MY space! This is my space and I can do whatever I want MUAHAHAHA :)
I also added a sound vacuum effect if the player is in space and a clear sound when in a closed ship.
Here is a list of sounds that are currently added to the game: ːsapcelootboxː
- Space effect
- Boer_Mining
- Door_Open
- Gravityhook
- Repair_Table_Open
- Quest_Accept
- Destroyed_Ships_Locator_On
- GameMusic
- Pickaxe_Break
- Pickaxe_Repair
- Player_LowOxygenAlert
- Objects_Hit
- Item_Breaks
- Quest_Complete
- PauseMenu_Open
- Blueprint_Build
- Player_Death
- Player_Damage
- Food_Eat
- 3D_Printer_On
- Item_Pickup
- Item_Drop
- Inventory_Open
- Player_Metal_Footsteps
- Destroyed_Ship_Inside
- Shipcore_Open
- Placeable_Place
- Placeable_Remove
- Craft_Complete
- Decor_Table_Open
- Oxygen_Use
- Oxygen_Generator_On
- Energy_Generator_On
Short video preview:
The list will be updated over time in the next updates
Changed files in this update