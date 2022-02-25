Features:

A difficulty selection function has been added to the single/multiplayer maps. The maps other than <Uphill Path> and <Peaceful Countryside> have not been worked on yet, so all difficulty levels are the same as the previous ones.

You can easily perform worker/combatant conversion for each Mill.

Improvements:

The research icon in <Future Technology Learning Center> has been slightly improved, and the lines are separated to distinguish the research types.

Item level and description, monster description, etc. have been modified to suit the changed balance. (I missed it last week... ːsteamsadː)

Item replacement cooldown has been greatly reduced. Items can now be replaced even if the skill cooldown is on, and the cooldown when first equipping the item has been reduced from 10 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

Changed the attack sound of Orc Rider to be slightly different from the normal Orc attack.

When the production of higher-level item is completed, the item of the unit of the same category is automatically changed. (If there is a unit without any item, that has priority!)

All retreatable units (which are usually all except Shieldmen) will now briefly retreat when their HP is not at the highest in the squad. (Previously, they only retreated when their HP was the lowest)

Balance:

Auto-mining upgrades that could be done at each mill are now the same and can only be done once. (Existing: Wood/Iron/Hide 3 times, Fiber/Coal/Stone 2 times, Sulfur 1 time)

Slightly increased the cost of auto-mining upgrades.

Fixed:

All structural problems on the stat calculation side have been resolved.

Fixed an issue where healers would sometimes fail to heal distant units after combat.

I planned to complete the singleplayer difficulty balancing this week, but the existing maps were randomly created, so they looked sloppy and were not suitable for balancing, so I decided to create a new one for the remaining 4 singleplayer maps... so I couldn't do the balancing this week ːsteamsadː

Removing the cooldown for replacing items is more risky than I thought and there are a lot of things to think about in the future, but I decided to commit it and fix it.

The original intention of the item replacement cooldown was that the bugs would be produced indefinitely if the system was not equipped to make a replacement, and if it was replaced at random. (ex: stat system, this problem is fine now.)

Since it is a fairly heavy operation, there is also a problem that if an infinite number of packets are fired per second, the load on the user's computer acting as a server is greatly increased.

See you next week with a new content feature ːsteamhappyː