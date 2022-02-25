UPDATE NOW LIVE | Suburban Update

Hello all,

I'm excited to announce that we've just launched the Suburban Update! This is a major update, and our first content update of the year.

The new update adds interiors to houses in the suburban area, along with suburban callouts for all departments. We've also introduced a wide selection of new equipment. Defend yourself with the rifle for police, and break into houses with the door ram. Tackle interior fires and break open doors with the halligan for the fire department.

There's also lots more interactivity and new ways to approach suburban callouts. As police, shoot out windows or use your shotgun to shoot doors open. As a firefighter, break windows with your axe, or cut through doors with your chainsaw to reach the scene of the emergency.

New

Suburbs update with building interiors with interactive doors

Police callouts Man with gun (ID:1002) Fight in progress (ID:1004) and Suspicious Activity (ID:1005) added in the suburbs

Medics callout Unconscious person (ID:3001) now also spawn in suburbs buildings

Fire callout Structure Fire with Possible Entrapment (ID:2003) in suburbs

Rifle for police available in vehicle trunk

New tool for police, the Door Ram, now available in vehicle trunk

Halligan for Fire Department and EMS available in vehicle trunk

The ability to break open suburbs house windows and doors with the Halligan, Axe, Chainsaw, and Door Ram

Ability to shoot out windows with police weapons

Ability to shoot doors open with shotgun by aiming at door knobs

Ability to climb through smashed windows

Parked cars added in suburbs with violations for blocking hydrants and no parking areas

Pedestrians added in suburbs

"Move to Stretcher" option added in Med Bag

More props and buildings introduced around the city

Door debris animation

New gun sounds

New props and signs on way to suburbs and in the city

Fixes