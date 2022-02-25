UPDATE NOW LIVE | Suburban Update

Hello all,
I'm excited to announce that we've just launched the Suburban Update! This is a major update, and our first content update of the year.
The new update adds interiors to houses in the suburban area, along with suburban callouts for all departments. We've also introduced a wide selection of new equipment. Defend yourself with the rifle for police, and break into houses with the door ram. Tackle interior fires and break open doors with the halligan for the fire department.
There's also lots more interactivity and new ways to approach suburban callouts. As police, shoot out windows or use your shotgun to shoot doors open. As a firefighter, break windows with your axe, or cut through doors with your chainsaw to reach the scene of the emergency.
Full Update Notes
New
- Suburbs update with building interiors with interactive doors
- Police callouts Man with gun (ID:1002) Fight in progress (ID:1004) and Suspicious Activity (ID:1005) added in the suburbs
- Medics callout Unconscious person (ID:3001) now also spawn in suburbs buildings
- Fire callout Structure Fire with Possible Entrapment (ID:2003) in suburbs
- Rifle for police available in vehicle trunk
- New tool for police, the Door Ram, now available in vehicle trunk
- Halligan for Fire Department and EMS available in vehicle trunk
- The ability to break open suburbs house windows and doors with the Halligan, Axe, Chainsaw, and Door Ram
- Ability to shoot out windows with police weapons
- Ability to shoot doors open with shotgun by aiming at door knobs
- Ability to climb through smashed windows
- Parked cars added in suburbs with violations for blocking hydrants and no parking areas
- Pedestrians added in suburbs
- "Move to Stretcher" option added in Med Bag
- More props and buildings introduced around the city
- Door debris animation
- New gun sounds
- New props and signs on way to suburbs and in the city
Fixes
- Invisible patients in multiplayer
- AI car chase mechanics
- Traffic stop in second lane now moves AI to road side
- Fire extinguishers are now the same size for all departments
- Terrain by road section fixed around 22-27 area
- Traffic waypoint fixes at 36-23 and 30-23
- EMS player spawning under hospital fixed
- Trees growing through houses and on I69 fixed
- Texture update for full map UI showing suburbs and town names
- Props fixes around areas 14-45; 23-46; 26-50; 55-8
Changed files in this update