Update 03-2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Balance changes

New cards

New Brawls

Quality of life improvements

FAQ

BALANCE CHANGES

This release, just like any other, will bring some balance changes.

Melodious Sisters’ ability will now deal damage to the units surrounding the target instead of bordering it.

Temple Guardians’ ability now also triggers when played on the sides of a temple.

Fluffy Badboxers’s strength is now 5/6/7/8/10 (down from 6/7/8/10/12).

Excited Mousers’ strength is now 6/7/8/10/12 (up from 5/6/7/9/11).

Rogue Sheep’ strength is now 4/5/6/7/9 (up from 3/4/5/6/7).

Function Wilds’ strength is now 2/3/4/5/6 (up from 1/2/3/4/5).

NERF COMPENSATION

As usual, some compensation in the form of coins and fusion stones will be provided to owners of Fluffy Badboxers, proportional to the level and rarity of the card.

NEW CARDS

As promised last month, here are the last 2 of the 4 new epic Ancient cards.

ABSORBING VARMINTS (Rodent Ancient)

Before moving, make all friendly ancients on the board pull enemy units from behind, then deal x damage to all pulled units

Mana: 4

Str: 3/4/5/6/7

Mov: 1/1/1/1/1

Ability 1: 1/2/2/3/3

PLAGUE MONARCHS (Toad Ancient)

Before moving, make all friendly ancients on the board drain 1 strength from a surrounding enemy poisoned unit

Mana: 5

Str: 3/3/4/4/5

Mov: 1/1/1/1/1

Ability 1: 1/2/2/3/3

As usual, there will be exclusive packs to collect early copies of the new Ancient cards. They all cost $9.99 and bring 3 copies of the given card + 750 coins and 5 fusion stones.

Absorbing Varmints will be introduced on March 7th along with its promotional pack, which can be purchased until March 13th.

Plague Monarchs will be introduced on March 21st along with its promotional pack, which can be purchased until March 28th.

NEW BRAWLS

Similar to what we did last month, we will introduce 2 new Brawl modifiers for the 2 new cards. We think it’s a good way for you to be able to try, play with and enjoy newly added cards before you start collecting

Like last time, a 0-mana level 1 (unless owned and leveled) copy of the new card will be added to everyone’s deck (thus causing all decks to have 13 cards). Only difference with last time is that if you also have that card in your base deck, it will cost 0 mana as well.

The Warrior Brawl starting on the March 10th will be for Absorbing Varmints.

The Warrior Brawl starting on the March 24th will be for Plague Monarchs.

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

We are happy to introduce a handful of bug fixes as will interface improvements in this release, starting with the friends notifications toggle. When turned off, other players cannot send you invites.

Another small but highly requested feature: being able to buy several books at once. This is now possible with the new multi-buy feature!

FAQ

When is the update going to be released?

The balance changes will be deployed with the season reset as usual. The 2 cards will be introduced on March 7th and March 21st. The UI improvements will land some time during March.