World of Tanks update for 25 February 2022

Battle Pass Season VII: Event Guide

Build 8273630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Battle Pass is back, Commanders!

Starting from March 2, World of Tanks will host Season VII of Battle Pass. It will run for almost three months, until May 30, and will feature several important changes. Make sure you’ve read up on all the details and nice rewards available during the upcoming Season, including fresh progressive styles, the new Bounty Turbocharger, two brand-new Tier IX tanks in the updated Items for Tokens section of the in-game Store, and much more!

Battle Pass Season VII

EU: March 2, 2022, at 07:30 CET (UTC+1) through May 30, 2022, at 02:30 CEST (UTC+2)

NA: March 01, 2022, at 05:00 PT | 07:00 CT | 08:00 ET through May 29, 2022, at 17:30 PT | 19:30 CT | 20:30 ET

ASIA: March 01, 2022, at 07:00 UTC+8 through May 30, 2022, at 08:30 UTC+8

Battle Pass Season VII Summary

  • Battle Pass Season VII kicks off on March 2 and runs until May 30. This is the opening Season of 2022 and the first of the current year in which you can earn Battle Pass Tokens, a special in-game currency.
  • Season VII will consist of three main Chapters you can complete in any order, each comprising 50 Stages. To start completing Stages and earning rewards, select a Chapter. You can also pause the completion of a Chapter and switch to a different one to get your hands on more attractive rewards.
  • An additional time-limited Chapter with a special challenge will become available towards the end of the Season.
  • Perform your best in Random Battles (except for Grand Battles) in Tier VI–X vehicles, earn Battle Pass Points, and advance through Progression Stages. You can also earn Battle Pass Points in all in-game modes in which they will be available (including Ranked Battles), as well as by completing Daily Missions with vehicles of any tier.
  • You now earn Battle Pass Points right from the start of the Season, even if you have not selected any Chapters yet. You can choose to invest them in any of the three main Chapters at your discretion later.
  • Don't forget to spend your Points before the end of the Season to redeem your rewards. Otherwise, all unused Battle Pass Points will disappear!
  • The seventh Season will feature three legendary Battle Pass Core Vehicles: the Leopard 1, the T110E4, and the Kranvagn. These vehicles can earn up to 1,000 Points instead of 700.
  • With each completed Stage, you’ll earn useful Base Rewards, including days of WoT Premium Account, bonds, Crew Books, and much more. This Season, we added 3 more Battle Pass Tokens to the Base Rewards Track that you can spend on Bounty Equipment or to get a rare Tier IX vehicle faster in a special section of the in-game Store.
  • If you want to get even more rewards, you'll need an Improved Pass to get the prizes in the Improved Rewards Track, including the brand-new Bounty Turbocharger. The Improved Pass will be available for both gold and real money.
  • You’ll be able to choose one of the three progressive styles for the three Core Vehicles at the beginning of each Chapter. They will change their appearance, and you’ll receive new 2D and 3D elements when you complete certain Progression Stages.
  • After completing each Chapter of the Season, you will receive a unique crew member.
  • In the opening Season of 2022, you can earn a total of 21 Battle Pass Tokens. They will be distributed across both Reward Tracks. Battle Pass Tokens will accumulate throughout the year and can be exchanged for any of seven formidable Tier IX vehicles, including two brand-new tanks, the Cobra and the Lorraine 50 t.

Get ready to display your skills and earn valuable rewards in Battle Pass Season VII, Commanders!

Changed depots in wot_snr branch

View more data in app history for build 8273630
EU: lang ru <- en Depot 1589142
EU: lang uk <- en Depot 1589146
EU: lang en Depot 1589150
EU: lang es_ar <- en Depot 1589154
EU: lang pt_br <- en Depot 1589158
EU: lang ja <- en Depot 1589162
EU: lang ko <- en Depot 1589166
EU: lang zh_cn <- en Depot 1589170
EU: lang zh_tw <- en Depot 1589174
EU: lang pl Depot 1589178
EU: lang de Depot 1589182
EU: lang cs Depot 1589186
EU: lang fr Depot 1589190
EU: lang hu Depot 1589194
EU: lang tr Depot 1589198
EU: lang nl Depot 1589202
EU: lang ro Depot 1589206
EU: lang it Depot 1589210
EU: lang fi Depot 1589214
EU: lang sv Depot 1589218
