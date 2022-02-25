Maintenance Update towards Civilian Management/Factions - 0.7.130

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

We have a podcast on Friday at noon drop in and talk to the developers we will be taking questions live towards the end!

The old build has been archived for those looking to finish their games on the old smaller Treasure Island map but we dont recommend carrying over saves into this build.

Change list

The smaller Treasure Island map has been deprecated so we can focus on Open World fully with our teams limited resources. We have pushed for a lot of optimization fixes in this patch to allow open world to fully shine on all configurations. We expect in the future to allow smaller map versions that are playable smaller versions of Treasure Island potentially in the future if there is a demand.

Various optimizations.

Instanced parking barriers throughout all grids.

Deleted some left over infected buildings.

Speculative crash fix for an issue camera following

new firearms sfx

Simplified Chinese is now supported change this in the game options (More languages will be coming soon)

Speculative fix for crash with 'ClearSpawns' in the SpawnNode

Repainted Sparrow to CERC colors.

Fixed up some invalid references for the new Infection Zone setup for the Angel Island zones

Replaced Taxi with new model.

Updated some of the behind-the-scenes pod-spawning logic to better integrate with the building pod system (and custom pods for custom pod locations)

Updated 'initialize unlocks' logic for the Player Controller to hopefully not overwrite data

-Started updated the Faction system to allow classing any faction as a 'CivilianFaction' (so multiple different individual civilian factions can be created)

Started on 'InitialFaction' logic (w/ saving+loading), for better ability to have units 'revert' to their original faction if needed (such as when civvies join the player, then leave)

Added speculative crash fix in response to https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/708293877538488410/927865236873171006

Created 'initial faction' tracking logic (primarily for reverting civilians to their initial faction after they join the player, but then leave due to garrisoning or some such)

Started updating the Civilian Faction Archetype to prep for being used, after some brainstorming

Revised collision more work is needed but basic first pass on base systems

Fixed a loading crash when loading a game where some spawn pod locations may not match the version where the save was made

Improved Infected + Vehicle movement and fixed navigation that was improperly building on top of some vehicles

cursors fixed/ further refinements to visibility + weapon attacking and unit collision + All AI converted to

Updated safety for the Spawn Node 'clearing' logic in response to a crash report

Updated the shooter pawn melee to only knock over things that bullets could (instead of possibly being able to ragdoll things like Chelsey)

Updated civilian spawning to not occur while loading is going on (resolves an issue of 'un-factioned' Civilians spawning before the factions are loaded)

Grenade logic slightly simplified to make them more reliable: prevents the new collision settings from causing a 'dud grenade throw' if you aim the grenade directly onto a unit

Fixed garrisoning of units causing the right click arrow to pop up no matter what

Fixed a crash w/ Right Click

Ported over Double Clicking to the native engine Double Click detection

Also added special case for a double-click on a 'rotate arrow' release

Fixed up the Power Component 'radius visualization' mesh logic for Building_Base: it shows up now for wire mode, instead of not appearing at all

Fixed the 'builder' preview radius for sprites (such as Barracks' ammo radius sprite)

Added in New thunderbolt asset for airstrikes

Cleaned up vehicular spawning logic for Building_Base

Improved button 'diagnose disabled' logic to properly show why you cannot build a specific building, under the new system (i.e. price, unlock required, etc.)

Also fixed up a 'horde mode' check controllers now dynamically attach to their pawn revised ini file and collision settings

New experimental Tiled Water setup.

Adjusted 'SwapOwnCard' in the Unit Group widget as a speculative fix for a crash

Added a new 'ConstructionRadiusMultiplier' to building stats, to resolve an issue with some buildings being 'too large' for the regular construction/repair radius

Fixed up 'build radius visuals' for buildings

Fixed up the new Building System to properly add buildings into each Infection Zone's tracker (this also restores the 'civilian gather around base' functionality)

Hooked up logic to have the Power Pylons show their 'power radius' when constructing them via the builder

Fixed up the shops button display of Building Data, so subbuilding construction (for civ hold, for example) will have proper hovertips again

Updated music player to properly rewind and virtualization was changed so zooming in and out wont permanently break music anymore.

fixed grenades not interacting with pawns, fixed the JLTV turret not spawning correctly

Presidio Grids 1 and 2 updated and optimized.

Corrected and improved collision for buildings. Selection for buildings should be a lot more accurate

Implemented 'keyboard rotation' for building construction

Added a keybind-popup widget for the Sandbag Builder (when constructing non-walls)

Added 'wall flipping' to the Wallbuilder by pressing SHIFT

Improved localization a bit for the Sandbag Builder Keybind Popup

Added a Wallbuilder Keybind Popup

Fixed up a collision issue on walls that made 'tower snapping' more difficult

Added 'wall flipping' to the sandbag builder when actually building sandbags/barbed wire

Fixed a minor localization issue w/ Sandbag Builder keybind tips

Added a 'click safety' to prevent box selection from getting 'replaced' if you release the box when over something else that's clickable (like a building)

Started on implementing the actual logic for the Spotlight under the new building system

New system should break a circular dependency on NightDay/GameStateBP

Needs new vision logic under the Perception Component update, and proper settings for its Spotlight Component: making this commit before reverting to check those stats

Dug up the old Spotlight Component settings (performance et al) via SVN and re-applied them to the new form of the Spotlight building

further localization vetting , Widgets adjusted that shouldnt have been flagged and resolved cook errors relating to how the constructors were setup for the controllers

Started cleaning out some circular dependencies

NPC's can now hear music/SFX played from radio sources + Standard infected warping through the map have been resolved

Started updating perception system 'team index' logic

FactionManagers now contain an 'attitudes array' describing their attitudes towards each member of the FactionRegistry in the GameState

Used the Attitudes Array to properly have relatively cheap 'team checks' for the perception system

Set up 'reregistration' of the StimuliSource for characters when they switch teams (i.e. CERC to infected) so units can switch affiliation then properly be targeted for being on a different team if needed

Updated CPSight sense logic to not only filter out teammates when LOS checking for enemies, they also now will not even try to trace to teammates (saving a lot of performance, likely)

Added logic to deregister units from the Perception System (centralized to the GameState)

Units will deregister themselves on death

new shotgun and sniper rifles sfx

swapped car alarm sfx for new one

Added a 'bRadialVision' value to the PerceptionData struct for AI Controllers

Hooked this up to the CPSight sense so the sight perception can be radial if desired (and used this to make vehicles have radial perception vision)

Cleaned up the Spotlight construction 'no build zone overlap' warning widget popup logic to function (so if the player's spotlight overlap zone on current spotlight construction is overlapping a zone from another spotlight, the widget will now appear)

GameAnalytics updated to latest build

Hid the body mesh underneath and fixed the position of the walkie talkie for dead bodies

New Jobsite Buildings and material

Updated infected so that when they turn anyone they get the proper collision preset

Added a fix so whenever an actor says 'RightClickHandled' to the PC for clicking on it, it'll 'clear' the rotation arrow logic from starting up if you have a unit selected (note: it still functions if you HOLD right click down, however, as it probably should)

Fixed some invalid 'PCRef' references in the Base_PlayerStructureBP (may have been breaking some power logic)

Fixed the Communications Trailer 'fold animation' not functioning properly (had incorrect blend settings)

Fixed several issues with the TUGS: it had the CERC shop, it was blocking construction in its detection radius, and [TBD] it had a 'field turret base' in its construction preview

Fixed up Rally Flags improperly spawning on most building types (it should only spawn on 'shop' buildings

Added crash safeties for DoMeleeAnimation and 'OnClick' bindings for Base_Character and Base_Structure

Minor visual issue with Player Structures in Wire Mode now (red rather than white lines), but this resolves several issues they had before this merge

Fixed the 'SpotlightOverlapZone' blocking construction of other building types

Fixed Spawn Location values for Motor Pool and Command Tent

Fixed auto-wiring not working for buildings

Fixed the 'base mesh' of the Field Turret 'construction hologram' not responding to mouse

Fixed the 'construction radius' for Field Turrets (and likely sandbags/barbed wire) not functioning correctly

Fixed buildings improperly 're-adding' themselves to the Building-tracking array in Infection Zones (this temporarily 'broke' construction of 'one-per-zone' buildings, and likely caused other bugs I didn't spot before resolving)

Boosted character movement depenetration stats to try to stop units from getting stuck - it doesn't stop that, but it does seem to help a bit with units getting 'unstuck' if they get stuck inside one another

Merged together some of the Healthbar show/hide logic for Base_Structure, to resolve an issue with player walls not showing healthbars correctly, and buildings not showing healthbars when selected

Fixed up player wall double-click logic to function once more

Updated units to not be blocked by the 'Construction' collision channel

Updated construction 'holograms' for repair points (for rubble walls) to not block unit movement

Updated Pods' "GetInteractionPoint" logic to return Attack Points (so player units can shoot at them properly)

Updated Chelsey to no longer 'swap AI refs' based on Chelseys System's presence (the 'swap' logic stopped working for some reason, and without this fix she'd be braindead)

Updated radial vision logic to no longer erroneously 'see everything'

Also updated vision initialization and 'ToggleRadialVision' call to be more consistent

Updated Helicopters to have a separate AI class from ground vehicles

Used this to give them a vision range similar to what they used to have

Fixed Infected minimap points not disappearing when the Infected themselves were re-hidden in the Fog of War (from player losing sight of them)

Fixed a collision issue with bridges that was preventing units from crossing

Added additional exit sockets to the Sparrow to make degarrisoning-while-landed safer for it

Improved some degarrisoning logic to make it safer and reduce chances of units getting 'stuck' in one another

Also improved degarrison position for Springbok

Adjusted 'rubble mode' logic for Bridges to properly clear out some of the secondary actors that help it function in 'destroyed' mode

Improved 'repair building' logic to not force units onto the Building's root position (resulting in units 'going inside' when repairing)

Made Engineer welding no longer ignore 'collision sweep', so engineers should no longer meld together when working on the same project

Fixed a bug which caused a unit selection consisting of grouped and ungrouped units to 'ignore' moving the ungrouped units

Fixed up some infection tower targeting points

fixed TI park bridge nav.

Further localization cleanup & improved the culture loading. Increased the side of the YT video player + added an FPS limit when a Youtube video is being played

Fixed several 'minimap offset issue' when zoomed in on the large minimap

Updated Chelsey Radius to no longer 'spawn initial infected group' when loading a save game (which was resulting in a bunch of ~70-90 infected appearing every time you load a save)

fixed infected becoming unkillable when they are knocked down

locked the ability to toggle to RTS mode while customizing a weapon

Fixed some targeting issues that likely were culling buildings (like pods) from being targeted in some situations

Fixed up Mortar autofire logic (used for the AC130 autofire) to be able to target structures again

Improved level LOD quality

IgnoreActorWhenMoving Was added to grenade base to make them properly ignore the pawn throwing a grenade

Improved some AI targeting logic to utilize proper 'get target location' calls, now that the target being a pawn is no longer required

Removed a 'NoiseResponse' check when seeing about adding a unit as the first unit into our SeenList

Fixed Pink LOD issue with Road Bridges

Replaced the blood effect from 'fired spines' from a Spine Turret with a (hopefully) less graphically-intensive particle effect

Fixed up cursor logic for Field Construction/Building Construction (so the construct or repair cursor will appear when selection is correct and you're highlighting something to build or repair)

Fixed up an issue with GarrisonVehicle logic not functioning on the Civilian Hold subbuildings (removed a duplicate pointer to the GarrisonVehicleTemplate and fixed references after)

Fixed up the collision settings for 'explosive friendly fire safety' logic (so units with grenade launchers/etc. should no longer blow up their allies, unless you have that option turned off in the ROE)

Sped up the 'end rappel' montage for fast-roping, so units won't get 'caught' in one another when multiple units fast rope off of the same rope

Fixed an incorrect 'shop string' in the Command Tent's shop data asset

Updated 'bRotateToShoot' "false" logic to properly allow units that have that as false to be able to shoot without rotating or being forced to rotate

Further improved 'dump garrison' logic for vehicles to make it safer when dumping a large number of units at the same time

Updated civilian 'backup spawn location' to 'fuzzy' the spawn location a bit to try to counteract the 'civilian tower' spawning issue

Fixed horde map issues of it not starting up

Added a 'TemporaryHelicopterNoFlyZone' to try to clear airspace beneath spawned vehicles that are parachuting in

Fixed up the vehicle 'parachute in' logic:

Has timeout safety

Has fixed numbers (due to the PC's new logic for spawning units 12000 units in the air), to prevent spawning them super high and making them forget where the ground is so their parachute fails to unpack)

Fixed the Localization to properly gather text from C++

Improved fast rope logic to use a separate 'sockets' array so adding additional exit sockets won't break fast roping

Used this to fix the Sparrow's fast roping, and set it up for the Merlin+Charon as well

Fixed the Capture Truck not being buildable

Improved degarrisoning 'dump' logic further to better use the nav system queries (fixes 'dump' command for Charon)

Fixed the Command Tent not having a notification for when it comes under attack

Fixed the MG Turret not being able to have a full magazine

Reduced safety timer for vehicles 'landing' after being called in, in case they somehow get stuck

Fixed the Medical Facility healing nearby units even when unpowered

Fixed the building 'check for nearby units' logic to properly initialize in order to not 'exclude' units who were already in range when the building was constructed (this resolves issue with Medical Tent not working)

Fixed the Barracks allowing weapon market usage even when unpowered

Updated sight components for logic errors + fixed civilians the wrong vision cosine when infected

Worked w/ Robert to make a smoother version of Vehicle 'parachute-in' logic

Moved a Spawn Pod in Grid 8 that had targeting issues

Improved Shawnee turret targeting:

360 degree targeting now

Improved Shawnee flashlight range

Adjusted Shawnee turret flashlight to not get 'occluded' sometimes by the body of the Shawnee

Fixed electric walls not being able to be upgraded into electric gates

Fixed up wall snappoints erroneously 'blocking' themselves from appearing by 'overlapping' their owner

Added a fix for civilians being 'inconsistent' for your units to see (they weren't using SeerList logic)

Enhanced the Motor Pool's radius to properly start repairing nearby vehicles, and not to display the vehicular weapon market if the Motor Pool is unpowered.

Fixed up Medic/Engineer AI to use 'OverlapMultiByChannel' rather than ByObjectType, to utilize the Pawn channel (and resolve Engineers failing to repair nearby vehicles)

Fixed up collision settings on repair sphere on the Repair Atlas, so it can detect nearby vehicles again

Improved 'right click on minimap' logic so the trace is less likely to fail (it may have been failing simply due to too great a difference in height when tracing, so the trace starts higher and goes much lower now)

Added a crash fix for a delegate bind that wasn't safely done

Continued experimenting with making units 'not be able to see teammates': found a solution that seems to assist performance instead of harm it

Ported some logic around to make sure that civilians get 'in-world overhead infection widgets' when they're infected (player units do not have this yet, though)

Started on the UnitBunch class for making perception system cheaper

Fixed the White Phosphorus collision so it can damage things again

Lowered the travel time of AC130 (Dragon Gunship) call-in rounds to 2.5 seconds (from 3 seconds), so it's more accurate. Slowed its rate of fire by half a second, to compensate.

Improved SeenList debugging and added new bool to Base_Character bSeenListDebug for showing logs related to SeenList entry removals.

Used this to track down a 'SeenList double clear' issue that was causing units who successfully killed an enemy to erroneously 'double clear' and remove another entry from their seen list (resulting in units just 'standing around' despite seeing clear targets in front of them)

Additionally functionalized some more of the SeenList logic in the AIController, which hopefully will reduce the number of traces used to verify targets

Continued updating the UnitBunch logic to track units that have Perception enabled, and to 'enable perception' on more as needed

Fixed a crash when launching into the master w/ Factions enabled

Fixed the Faction Construct points not having 'character spawn locations'

Fixed Spitter's projectiles 'hitting themselves' rather than moving towards targets

Fixed beta Factions having 'black color' as their faction color

Presidio Island lights audio volume fix

Converted the Infected Normal, Spitter, and BlowUpGuy Classes to use CrowdFollowingComponents instead of PathFollowingComponents

Added logic to make the DoubleClick call cancel out the 'start up rotation arrow' timer if we're not already in Right Click Rotate mode (stops double clicks from sometimes erroneously starting a rotation command)

Fixed up dynamic civilian factions not properly registering as enemies of the Infected

Continued updating UnitBunch logic

Added Spawning logic to make UnitBunches get dynamically created and managed by SpawnNodes, based on when Infected register/unregister from said Node

Further reduced the amount of 'perception units' in the UnitBunch system, to make infected cheaper

Adjusted SpawnNode radii in the Master, to make defense responses more likely (player units must be overlapped for defense responses to work)

Made some Defense Response logic fire off even if cooldown timer(s) are running, if there are no defense infected deployed

Boosted Defense Infected 'minimum lifespan to clear' to 90 (from 50): saw multiple situations when testing where defense infected were cleared before they reached their target, due to the larger zones used relative to when this system was first made

Added a safety in RightMouseKeyHandler to 'clear' the 'block right click release' when 'right click pressed' to stop somewhat laggy situations from erroneously blocking a move command when double-clicking after having double-clicked

Fixed the Double Click Effect actor (the red 'dot' that pops up on double clicking) interacting with collision

Fixed the 'version indicator' at the top of the HUD blocking mouse clicks

Moved a truck in the Master that was overlapping a tree (in G3Marina)

Adjusted InvisibleWall collision preset to block vision, bullets, and Fog of War sight

Adjusted some settings on Tree actors (no change to stuck issue yet, though)

Fixed the Ragdoll collision preset making ragdolled units not count as 'visible' (and thus not being possible to shoot)

All CERC unit health values were lowered

Fixed a building 'sight logic' issue that was preventing units from seeing buildings (including gas towers) if their root was too far away from them (when the sight logic existed to say they don't need to be close enough to see the building root if they can see one of the points of the building)

Fixed the "HOME Button to jump to CERC Tent" keybind not working in some circumstances

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:

