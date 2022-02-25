Maintenance Update towards Civilian Management/Factions - 0.7.130

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities
We have a podcast on Friday at noon drop in and talk to the developers we will be taking questions live towards the end!
The old build has been archived for those looking to finish their games on the old smaller Treasure Island map but we dont recommend carrying over saves into this build.
Change list
- The smaller Treasure Island map has been deprecated so we can focus on Open World fully with our teams limited resources. We have pushed for a lot of optimization fixes in this patch to allow open world to fully shine on all configurations. We expect in the future to allow smaller map versions that are playable smaller versions of Treasure Island potentially in the future if there is a demand.
- Various optimizations.
- Instanced parking barriers throughout all grids.
- Deleted some left over infected buildings.
- Speculative crash fix for an issue camera following
- new firearms sfx
- Simplified Chinese is now supported change this in the game options (More languages will be coming soon)
- Speculative fix for crash with 'ClearSpawns' in the SpawnNode
- Repainted Sparrow to CERC colors.
- Fixed up some invalid references for the new Infection Zone setup for the Angel Island zones
- Replaced Taxi with new model.
- Updated some of the behind-the-scenes pod-spawning logic to better integrate with the building pod system (and custom pods for custom pod locations)
- Updated 'initialize unlocks' logic for the Player Controller to hopefully not overwrite data
- -Started updated the Faction system to allow classing any faction as a 'CivilianFaction' (so multiple different individual civilian factions can be created)
- Started on 'InitialFaction' logic (w/ saving+loading), for better ability to have units 'revert' to their original faction if needed (such as when civvies join the player, then leave)
- Added speculative crash fix in response to https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/708293877538488410/927865236873171006
- Created 'initial faction' tracking logic (primarily for reverting civilians to their initial faction after they join the player, but then leave due to garrisoning or some such)
- Started updating the Civilian Faction Archetype to prep for being used, after some brainstorming
Revised collision more work is needed but basic first pass on base systems
- Fixed a loading crash when loading a game where some spawn pod locations may not match the version where the save was made
Improved Infected + Vehicle movement and fixed navigation that was improperly building on top of some vehicles
cursors fixed/ further refinements to visibility + weapon attacking and unit collision + All AI converted to
- Updated safety for the Spawn Node 'clearing' logic in response to a crash report
- Updated the shooter pawn melee to only knock over things that bullets could (instead of possibly being able to ragdoll things like Chelsey)
- Updated civilian spawning to not occur while loading is going on (resolves an issue of 'un-factioned' Civilians spawning before the factions are loaded)
- Grenade logic slightly simplified to make them more reliable: prevents the new collision settings from causing a 'dud grenade throw' if you aim the grenade directly onto a unit
- Fixed garrisoning of units causing the right click arrow to pop up no matter what
- Fixed a crash w/ Right Click
- Ported over Double Clicking to the native engine Double Click detection
- Also added special case for a double-click on a 'rotate arrow' release
- Fixed up the Power Component 'radius visualization' mesh logic for Building_Base: it shows up now for wire mode, instead of not appearing at all
- Fixed the 'builder' preview radius for sprites (such as Barracks' ammo radius sprite)
Added in New thunderbolt asset for airstrikes
- Cleaned up vehicular spawning logic for Building_Base
- Improved button 'diagnose disabled' logic to properly show why you cannot build a specific building, under the new system (i.e. price, unlock required, etc.)
- Also fixed up a 'horde mode' check controllers now dynamically attach to their pawn revised ini file and collision settings
- New experimental Tiled Water setup.
- Adjusted 'SwapOwnCard' in the Unit Group widget as a speculative fix for a crash
- Added a new 'ConstructionRadiusMultiplier' to building stats, to resolve an issue with some buildings being 'too large' for the regular construction/repair radius
- Fixed up 'build radius visuals' for buildings
- Fixed up the new Building System to properly add buildings into each Infection Zone's tracker (this also restores the 'civilian gather around base' functionality)
- Hooked up logic to have the Power Pylons show their 'power radius' when constructing them via the builder
- Fixed up the shops button display of Building Data, so subbuilding construction (for civ hold, for example) will have proper hovertips again
- Updated music player to properly rewind and virtualization was changed so zooming in and out wont permanently break music anymore.
- Fixed power power auto connecting & added debug strings to perception. fixed grenades not interacting with pawns, fixed the JLTV turret not spawning correctly
- Presidio Grids 1 and 2 updated and optimized.
- Corrected and improved collision for buildings. Selection for buildings should be a lot more accurate
- Implemented 'keyboard rotation' for building construction
- Added a keybind-popup widget for the Sandbag Builder (when constructing non-walls)
- Added 'wall flipping' to the Wallbuilder by pressing SHIFT
- Improved localization a bit for the Sandbag Builder Keybind Popup
- Added a Wallbuilder Keybind Popup
- Fixed up a collision issue on walls that made 'tower snapping' more difficult
- Added 'wall flipping' to the sandbag builder when actually building sandbags/barbed wire
- Fixed a minor localization issue w/ Sandbag Builder keybind tips
- Added a 'click safety' to prevent box selection from getting 'replaced' if you release the box when over something else that's clickable (like a building)
- Started on implementing the actual logic for the Spotlight under the new building system
- New system should break a circular dependency on NightDay/GameStateBP
- Needs new vision logic under the Perception Component update, and proper settings for its Spotlight Component: making this commit before reverting to check those stats
- Dug up the old Spotlight Component settings (performance et al) via SVN and re-applied them to the new form of the Spotlight building
further localization vetting , Widgets adjusted that shouldnt have been flagged and resolved cook errors relating to how the constructors were setup for the controllers
- Started cleaning out some circular dependencies
- NPC's can now hear music/SFX played from radio sources + Standard infected warping through the map have been resolved
- Started updating perception system 'team index' logic
- FactionManagers now contain an 'attitudes array' describing their attitudes towards each member of the FactionRegistry in the GameState
- Used the Attitudes Array to properly have relatively cheap 'team checks' for the perception system
- Set up 'reregistration' of the StimuliSource for characters when they switch teams (i.e. CERC to infected) so units can switch affiliation then properly be targeted for being on a different team if needed
- Updated CPSight sense logic to not only filter out teammates when LOS checking for enemies, they also now will not even try to trace to teammates (saving a lot of performance, likely)
- Added logic to deregister units from the Perception System (centralized to the GameState)
Units will deregister themselves on death
- new shotgun and sniper rifles sfx
- swapped car alarm sfx for new one
- Added a 'bRadialVision' value to the PerceptionData struct for AI Controllers
- Hooked this up to the CPSight sense so the sight perception can be radial if desired (and used this to make vehicles have radial perception vision)
- Cleaned up the Spotlight construction 'no build zone overlap' warning widget popup logic to function (so if the player's spotlight overlap zone on current spotlight construction is overlapping a zone from another spotlight, the widget will now appear)
- GameAnalytics updated to latest build
- Hid the body mesh underneath and fixed the position of the walkie talkie for dead bodies
- New Jobsite Buildings and material
- Updated infected so that when they turn anyone they get the proper collision preset
- Added a fix so whenever an actor says 'RightClickHandled' to the PC for clicking on it, it'll 'clear' the rotation arrow logic from starting up if you have a unit selected (note: it still functions if you HOLD right click down, however, as it probably should)
- Fixed some invalid 'PCRef' references in the Base_PlayerStructureBP (may have been breaking some power logic)
- Fixed the Communications Trailer 'fold animation' not functioning properly (had incorrect blend settings)
- Fixed several issues with the TUGS: it had the CERC shop, it was blocking construction in its detection radius, and [TBD] it had a 'field turret base' in its construction preview
- Fixed up Rally Flags improperly spawning on most building types (it should only spawn on 'shop' buildings
- Added crash safeties for DoMeleeAnimation and 'OnClick' bindings for Base_Character and Base_Structure
- Minor visual issue with Player Structures in Wire Mode now (red rather than white lines), but this resolves several issues they had before this merge
- Fixed the 'SpotlightOverlapZone' blocking construction of other building types
- Fixed Spawn Location values for Motor Pool and Command Tent
- Fixed auto-wiring not working for buildings
- Fixed the 'base mesh' of the Field Turret 'construction hologram' not responding to mouse
- Fixed the 'construction radius' for Field Turrets (and likely sandbags/barbed wire) not functioning correctly
- Fixed buildings improperly 're-adding' themselves to the Building-tracking array in Infection Zones (this temporarily 'broke' construction of 'one-per-zone' buildings, and likely caused other bugs I didn't spot before resolving)
- Boosted character movement depenetration stats to try to stop units from getting stuck - it doesn't stop that, but it does seem to help a bit with units getting 'unstuck' if they get stuck inside one another
- Merged together some of the Healthbar show/hide logic for Base_Structure, to resolve an issue with player walls not showing healthbars correctly, and buildings not showing healthbars when selected
- Fixed up player wall double-click logic to function once more
- Updated units to not be blocked by the 'Construction' collision channel
- Updated construction 'holograms' for repair points (for rubble walls) to not block unit movement
- Updated Pods' "GetInteractionPoint" logic to return Attack Points (so player units can shoot at them properly)
- Updated Chelsey to no longer 'swap AI refs' based on Chelseys System's presence (the 'swap' logic stopped working for some reason, and without this fix she'd be braindead)
- Updated radial vision logic to no longer erroneously 'see everything'
- Also updated vision initialization and 'ToggleRadialVision' call to be more consistent
- Updated Helicopters to have a separate AI class from ground vehicles
- Used this to give them a vision range similar to what they used to have
- Fixed Infected minimap points not disappearing when the Infected themselves were re-hidden in the Fog of War (from player losing sight of them)
- Fixed a collision issue with bridges that was preventing units from crossing
- Added additional exit sockets to the Sparrow to make degarrisoning-while-landed safer for it
- Improved some degarrisoning logic to make it safer and reduce chances of units getting 'stuck' in one another
- Also improved degarrison position for Springbok
- Adjusted 'rubble mode' logic for Bridges to properly clear out some of the secondary actors that help it function in 'destroyed' mode
- Improved 'repair building' logic to not force units onto the Building's root position (resulting in units 'going inside' when repairing)
- Made Engineer welding no longer ignore 'collision sweep', so engineers should no longer meld together when working on the same project
- Fixed a bug which caused a unit selection consisting of grouped and ungrouped units to 'ignore' moving the ungrouped units
- Fixed up some infection tower targeting points
- fixed TI park bridge nav.
- Further localization cleanup & improved the culture loading. Increased the side of the YT video player + added an FPS limit when a Youtube video is being played
- Fixed several 'minimap offset issue' when zoomed in on the large minimap
- Updated Chelsey Radius to no longer 'spawn initial infected group' when loading a save game (which was resulting in a bunch of ~70-90 infected appearing every time you load a save)
- fixed infected becoming unkillable when they are knocked down
- locked the ability to toggle to RTS mode while customizing a weapon
- Fixed some targeting issues that likely were culling buildings (like pods) from being targeted in some situations
- Fixed up Mortar autofire logic (used for the AC130 autofire) to be able to target structures again
- Improved level LOD quality
- IgnoreActorWhenMoving Was added to grenade base to make them properly ignore the pawn throwing a grenade
- Improved some AI targeting logic to utilize proper 'get target location' calls, now that the target being a pawn is no longer required
- Removed a 'NoiseResponse' check when seeing about adding a unit as the first unit into our SeenList
- Fixed Pink LOD issue with Road Bridges
- Replaced the blood effect from 'fired spines' from a Spine Turret with a (hopefully) less graphically-intensive particle effect
- Fixed up cursor logic for Field Construction/Building Construction (so the construct or repair cursor will appear when selection is correct and you're highlighting something to build or repair)
- Fixed up an issue with GarrisonVehicle logic not functioning on the Civilian Hold subbuildings (removed a duplicate pointer to the GarrisonVehicleTemplate and fixed references after)
- Fixed up the collision settings for 'explosive friendly fire safety' logic (so units with grenade launchers/etc. should no longer blow up their allies, unless you have that option turned off in the ROE)
- Sped up the 'end rappel' montage for fast-roping, so units won't get 'caught' in one another when multiple units fast rope off of the same rope
- Fixed an incorrect 'shop string' in the Command Tent's shop data asset
- Updated 'bRotateToShoot' "false" logic to properly allow units that have that as false to be able to shoot without rotating or being forced to rotate
- Further improved 'dump garrison' logic for vehicles to make it safer when dumping a large number of units at the same time
- Updated civilian 'backup spawn location' to 'fuzzy' the spawn location a bit to try to counteract the 'civilian tower' spawning issue
- Fixed horde map issues of it not starting up
- Added a 'TemporaryHelicopterNoFlyZone' to try to clear airspace beneath spawned vehicles that are parachuting in
- Fixed up the vehicle 'parachute in' logic:
- Has timeout safety
- Has fixed numbers (due to the PC's new logic for spawning units 12000 units in the air), to prevent spawning them super high and making them forget where the ground is so their parachute fails to unpack)
- Fixed the Localization to properly gather text from C++
- Improved fast rope logic to use a separate 'sockets' array so adding additional exit sockets won't break fast roping
- Used this to fix the Sparrow's fast roping, and set it up for the Merlin+Charon as well
- Fixed the Capture Truck not being buildable
- Improved degarrisoning 'dump' logic further to better use the nav system queries (fixes 'dump' command for Charon)
- Fixed the Command Tent not having a notification for when it comes under attack
- Fixed the MG Turret not being able to have a full magazine
- Reduced safety timer for vehicles 'landing' after being called in, in case they somehow get stuck
- Fixed the Medical Facility healing nearby units even when unpowered
- Fixed the building 'check for nearby units' logic to properly initialize in order to not 'exclude' units who were already in range when the building was constructed (this resolves issue with Medical Tent not working)
- Fixed the Barracks allowing weapon market usage even when unpowered
Updated sight components for logic errors + fixed civilians the wrong vision cosine when infected
- Worked w/ Robert to make a smoother version of Vehicle 'parachute-in' logic
- Moved a Spawn Pod in Grid 8 that had targeting issues
- Improved Shawnee turret targeting:
- 360 degree targeting now
- Improved Shawnee flashlight range
- Adjusted Shawnee turret flashlight to not get 'occluded' sometimes by the body of the Shawnee
- Fixed electric walls not being able to be upgraded into electric gates
- Fixed up wall snappoints erroneously 'blocking' themselves from appearing by 'overlapping' their owner
- Added a fix for civilians being 'inconsistent' for your units to see (they weren't using SeerList logic)
- Enhanced the Motor Pool's radius to properly start repairing nearby vehicles, and not to display the vehicular weapon market if the Motor Pool is unpowered.
- Fixed up Medic/Engineer AI to use 'OverlapMultiByChannel' rather than ByObjectType, to utilize the Pawn channel (and resolve Engineers failing to repair nearby vehicles)
- Fixed up collision settings on repair sphere on the Repair Atlas, so it can detect nearby vehicles again
- Improved 'right click on minimap' logic so the trace is less likely to fail (it may have been failing simply due to too great a difference in height when tracing, so the trace starts higher and goes much lower now)
- Added a crash fix for a delegate bind that wasn't safely done
- Continued experimenting with making units 'not be able to see teammates': found a solution that seems to assist performance instead of harm it
- Ported some logic around to make sure that civilians get 'in-world overhead infection widgets' when they're infected (player units do not have this yet, though)
- Started on the UnitBunch class for making perception system cheaper
- Fixed the White Phosphorus collision so it can damage things again
- Lowered the travel time of AC130 (Dragon Gunship) call-in rounds to 2.5 seconds (from 3 seconds), so it's more accurate. Slowed its rate of fire by half a second, to compensate.
- Improved SeenList debugging and added new bool to Base_Character bSeenListDebug for showing logs related to SeenList entry removals.
- Used this to track down a 'SeenList double clear' issue that was causing units who successfully killed an enemy to erroneously 'double clear' and remove another entry from their seen list (resulting in units just 'standing around' despite seeing clear targets in front of them)
- Additionally functionalized some more of the SeenList logic in the AIController, which hopefully will reduce the number of traces used to verify targets
- Continued updating the UnitBunch logic to track units that have Perception enabled, and to 'enable perception' on more as needed
- Fixed a crash when launching into the master w/ Factions enabled
- Fixed the Faction Construct points not having 'character spawn locations'
- Fixed Spitter's projectiles 'hitting themselves' rather than moving towards targets
- Fixed beta Factions having 'black color' as their faction color
- Presidio Island lights audio volume fix
- Converted the Infected Normal, Spitter, and BlowUpGuy Classes to use CrowdFollowingComponents instead of PathFollowingComponents
- Added logic to make the DoubleClick call cancel out the 'start up rotation arrow' timer if we're not already in Right Click Rotate mode (stops double clicks from sometimes erroneously starting a rotation command)
- Fixed up dynamic civilian factions not properly registering as enemies of the Infected
- Continued updating UnitBunch logic
- Added Spawning logic to make UnitBunches get dynamically created and managed by SpawnNodes, based on when Infected register/unregister from said Node
- Further reduced the amount of 'perception units' in the UnitBunch system, to make infected cheaper
- Adjusted SpawnNode radii in the Master, to make defense responses more likely (player units must be overlapped for defense responses to work)
- Made some Defense Response logic fire off even if cooldown timer(s) are running, if there are no defense infected deployed
- Boosted Defense Infected 'minimum lifespan to clear' to 90 (from 50): saw multiple situations when testing where defense infected were cleared before they reached their target, due to the larger zones used relative to when this system was first made
- Added a safety in RightMouseKeyHandler to 'clear' the 'block right click release' when 'right click pressed' to stop somewhat laggy situations from erroneously blocking a move command when double-clicking after having double-clicked
- Fixed the Double Click Effect actor (the red 'dot' that pops up on double clicking) interacting with collision
- Fixed the 'version indicator' at the top of the HUD blocking mouse clicks
- Moved a truck in the Master that was overlapping a tree (in G3Marina)
- Adjusted InvisibleWall collision preset to block vision, bullets, and Fog of War sight
- Adjusted some settings on Tree actors (no change to stuck issue yet, though)
- Fixed the Ragdoll collision preset making ragdolled units not count as 'visible' (and thus not being possible to shoot)
- All CERC unit health values were lowered
- Fixed a building 'sight logic' issue that was preventing units from seeing buildings (including gas towers) if their root was too far away from them (when the sight logic existed to say they don't need to be close enough to see the building root if they can see one of the points of the building)
- Fixed the "HOME Button to jump to CERC Tent" keybind not working in some circumstances
More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon
Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed
