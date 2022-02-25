🧪 Beta Patch 0.5.0.2b

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

Changelog 0.5.0.2b

Balancing

🌻 Quest rewards no longer decrease when reaching certain score tresholds

Removed indicators to display reached score milestones



Bugfixes

🌻 Fixed an issue that could cause boats to get stuck in a Water Train Station

🌻 Preplaced tiles with lakes & rivers on them now have the correct ground mesh instead of the regular one

Fixed an issue that caused lake corners to flicker due to overlapping corner meshes



Other

🌻 Updated the translation files for many languages

Fixes for Chinese Fonts



💛 Once again, we would love to thank you for helping us testing these changes and providing lots of feedback!