Beta Update 20220225

Another small beta update, these will ramp up a bit next week. For now:

Death Cleave reworked a bit:

Now simply recasts the spell on another random valid enemy target, rather than doing a weird pseudo bounce thing.

No longer has any independent concept of cascade range- just uses the spell's range and the caster's location.

Now gives off a little dark cosmetic effect around where it fizzles out

Death Cleave was the source of much player confusion, and also sometimes ridiculously overpowered. Its also one of the coolest pieces of content in the game.

Hopefully these changes make it easier to understand, and less ridiculous with Death Touch.

If the game crashes while saving, the previous save file will not be overwritten with garbage

The most notorious crash on save bug- which seems to have something to do with mercurial vengeance + Xturbo- is still unfixed, but this should mitigate its damage somewhat.

