Performance improvement patch

Hello.

Through this patch, we will first improve the performance.

It required major structural changes inside the game to improve performance and was time consuming.

Fortunately, it turned out to be what we had hoped for.

Highlights of this performance patch are:

- Initial loading time

Initial loading times more than doubled.

- GPU not fully loaded

Fixed an issue that prevented the GPU from fully loading due to CPU load until previous builds.

Users with low CPU specifications or high GPU specifications can feel the sensation greatly.

(In some cases, FPS improved by a factor of two in our internal testing.)

- FPS is not smooth

Fixed an issue where the screen seemed to stutter compared to FPS until previous builds.

You can feel it more sensibly.

Gameplay improvements will be updated soon.

Thank you.