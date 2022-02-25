 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Treasure Temples update for 25 February 2022

Update 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8273208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update removes a number of unintended solutions from levels, which showed up in the analytics data. Most levels could be "fixed" simply by adding another pile of gold at a well-chosen spot. Others might feature an additional skeleton, spring tile, or other minor change.

A number of levels are still intended to have multiple paths to success, but with this update, we (hopefully) got rid of the undesirable ones that broke the design of the levels.

Here's a list of all the levels that have been adjusted:

  • Pack 2: levels 1, 3, 8, 21, 23, 25, 30
  • Pack 3: levels 4, 11, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 22, 23, 24, 26, 30
  • Pack 4: levels 9, 13, 17, 19, 24
  • Pack 5: levels 1, 16, 20, 27, 29

Please let us know if you discover any "suspicious" solutions after this update and best of luck on your expedition!

GAMEDIA

Changed files in this update

Treasure Temples Depot - Mac Depot 1831722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.