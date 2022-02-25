Update 1.0.4

This update removes a number of unintended solutions from levels, which showed up in the analytics data. Most levels could be "fixed" simply by adding another pile of gold at a well-chosen spot. Others might feature an additional skeleton, spring tile, or other minor change.

A number of levels are still intended to have multiple paths to success, but with this update, we (hopefully) got rid of the undesirable ones that broke the design of the levels.

Here's a list of all the levels that have been adjusted:

Pack 2: levels 1, 3, 8, 21, 23, 25, 30

Pack 3: levels 4, 11, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 22, 23, 24, 26, 30

Pack 4: levels 9, 13, 17, 19, 24

Pack 5: levels 1, 16, 20, 27, 29

Please let us know if you discover any "suspicious" solutions after this update and best of luck on your expedition!

