Bistro Days Now Available on Steam at 10% Off

Bistro Days is now officially released on Steam at a 10% discount!

Eat, drink, and fall in love at Bellflower Bistro. Bistro Days is a fun, over-the-top romantic story with choice-driven plots and multiple endings.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1344120/Bistro_Days/

STORY

You are an aspiring food blogger in the city of Wisteria. One day, a giant raccoon guides you to Bellflower Bistro, where you meet three charming characters that will prove to be your life's turning point.

What fate awaits you at the bistro? Will you answer to your true calling and become a food blogger that will make your mom proud? Are you able to help your romantic partner achieve their dreams? What choices will you make? Who will you date?

Bistro Days is an over-the-top Slice of Life romantic story where every choice matters, with multiple endings that lead you to a different romantic path.