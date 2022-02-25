Major Post-Game Update: The Sewers

Today, the Sewers Update has been implemented! More details can be found here. Here are the update notes:

Added a new flavor of soda, Fade. Fade soda will trigger invincibility for 10 seconds when consumed.

Added two new items of clothing, the Belt and the Necklace. The Necklace glows when an enemy is in the same room to help you find all monsters, and the belt will automatically regenerate one health every minute while it is equipped.

Added a new weapon that can be found only in the sewers, the Dagger. The dagger attacks faster than the normal knife, allowing quicker swipes in short succession.

All shopkeepers now have 7 lines and a conversation cooldown system much like the wandering bubbies, with all new topics and lore tidbits inside!

Added the Sewers, the underground area of Bubbyville that houses several monsters. The bubbies will pay you 10 coins for every monster you kill in the sewers, making it a reliable source of coins even when most tasks are completed.

Miboo and Tomo's zones now have maps you can find on the walls that tell you the layout of the floor you are on to help with confusion about where things are in the buildings.

Prubble will now hide inside of closets, giving chase when he is found, which is your opportunity to tranquilize him.

Changed some inconsistent layouts in Miboo's area.

Fixed assorted bugs

This is a pretty substantial updates, so I expect a few bugs to pop up. Report them in the steam discussion or the Discord server and I'll get to them as soon as I see it! Discord server is likely to be the quickest option.

For now, this is the last Bubbaruka content update. Hope you enjoy!