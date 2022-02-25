Chrono Ark EA 1.71 Update – Ilya

Hello, Fellow Arkers! Chrono Ark has been updated with v1.71 content.

In this new update, we have added a new Investigator ‘Ilya’ as well as some simple balance changes.

The patch notes are as follows.

New Investigator – Ilya



Ilya is a dual-wielding swordsman who uses the elemental powers of thunder and snow.

Ilya’s skills are composed of ‘Sheathe’ effects that trigger when the skill is discarded from hand. Also, many of his skills apply a ‘Frostbite’ effect that deals additional damage whenever a debuff is applied on the enemy.





Ilya is the first character that features skill cut-ins, and he has some of the most impressive visual effects that we’ve worked on so far!

Hop on the game and try out the new character!

Changes

-Miscellaneous

Golden Apples now increase accuracy and critical hit chance by 4% when used in the campfire, instead of the original 10% critical hit chance.

Treasure rooms now have a lower probability to drop higher-tier equipment.

Fixed a problem where the camera angle would become distorted after using multiple attack skills.

Medical Tent – Fully heal one ally option can no longer be used on fallen allies.

Enchant Table – Fixed a bug where no enchant would be applied when a rare enchant was supposed to be applied.

Narhan

Maximum Health decreased.

Trauma: Removed draw skill effect.

Trisha

Backstab: Base crit. chance removed, base damage slightly increased.

Sir Dorchi

Sword Summons Health increased.

Johan

Tempest: Fixed abnormal VFX.

Helia

Solarbolt: Cost reduced by 2->3 when at the top of the hand.

Huz

Passive: Obstruction CC resist reduced to 600% -> 500%

The Forgotten King