Hexarchy update for 25 February 2022

Developer Livestream and AMA

25 February 2022

Hexarchy is a fast-paced strategy game. It takes the consequential decisions of a multi-hour 4x game and packs them into an action-packed hour long game.

Instead of watching me get owned again, this time we'll start with single player so I can take my time explaining the game to new and prospective players. This will also allow me to take questions more easily.

Then, at the end maybe we'll do another multiplayer game and you can watch me get owned again.

Get on our Discord if you're interested in joining in that battle: https://discord.gg/rySTNdz

Changed depots in devtest branch

Hexarchy-Win64 Depot 1356811
Hexarchy-Mac Depot 1356812
