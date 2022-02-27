Update notes for v0.18.96

New in this build:
- Fixed parties sometimes getting stuck in 'Forming up' state (which was more common on fast time speeds).
- Fixed monsters sometimes becoming unkillably undead. (I'm not sure how this happened and nobody's ever reported it to me, but I once saw a monster that had zero health remaining but was still alive and killing one player after another.. so I put in some fixes to prevent monsters from getting into that 'undead' state!)
- Added the concept of "basic attacks" to the game, where a basic attack is any attack which has no cost. The game will now generate a warning if a player/npc/monster class has no level 1 basic attacks (since that class may not be able to engage in combat at all)
- Fixed user-provided music tracks always playing at 100% volume when automatically triggered by the game.
- Fixed text layout of the intro sequence's "login" window for certain localisations.
- Fixed several bugs in the 'Features' tab of the Design window, so that Parties and PvP can correctly be enabled when you own the techs, even if you haven't unlocked both of them.
- Fixed a whole bunch of issues around dragging ability prefabs into and out of the prefabs window.
