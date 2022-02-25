World 2 (Ocean world) Gameplay Polish - Eased off the difficulty ramp

Hey folks,

We're starting to go back over the core levels and deal with some of the difficulty issues. World 2 and 4 were definitely at the top of our list!

For today we've done a thorough pass on World 2:

• reduced the drag and increased the gravity when underwater. Overall this makes the underwater movement a little faster, and allows you to hit further. This means there's more scope to adjust your shot in the air, and to roll further on the ground

• added in some support-structures to allow for this slightly altered underwater physics

• changed up the arrow-bubbles for underwater. This was a tricky one. Essentially the old arrow bubbles (the both the auto ones and the ones you can manually rotate) took into account your current velocity while you're inside the bubble. So even though these bubbles shoot you out quite quickly, you could get wildly different results depending on whether you were falling, moving upwards, sideways, etc. This made accuracy/consistency extremely difficult. So instead we replaced them (just the ones in this world) with zipper-bubbles, which cancel out any previous velocity you had, so they reliably shoot you exactly in the direction they're pointing

• made the water a little more transparent

• added in a powerup that gives you temporary slow-motion. This is mainly for transitioning from above to below the water-surface, where the slow-motion gives you more time to react to what you couldn't see from above the surface

• generally tweaked the pars and time-targets to make getting golds more fair in all the world 2 levels