Icarus Week Twelve Update | Solo Talent Tree

For this update we wanted to start laying the foundation for some big upcoming changes to the talents system, including adding a respec feature next week.

One of the biggest requests we've had since launch was for more Talent Points. We've approached this in two ways:

We have straight up increased the Talent Points cap from level 40 to level 50, giving each character an extra 12 Talent Points. You can now gain 60 Talent Points, up from the previous limit of 48.

We've also split Solo Talent Tree Points into their own group which means you're no longer spending your main Talent Points on Solo Talents.

We're hoping this should alleviate concerns about not being able to unlock enough talents for a single character, whilst still encouraging you to create specialized characters and avoiding any one character being all-powerful.

More Levels and Blueprint Points

A significant change we've introduced is the concept of an ‘infinite levelling system’.

Before we had a hard-cap of level 99 which allowed you to unlock just over 300 Blueprint Points. So that you can access everything added to the Tech Tree now and in future, you can now level up past the soft level cap of 50 and keep earning infinite XP and infinite Blueprint Points. The Tech Tree will continue to grow and expand and we want seasoned prospectors to be able to access all of it.

author: For existing characters, depending on your level, you should now see up to an additional 12 Talent Points available when you next login.

Dedicated Solo Talent Points

In addition to earning more general Talent Points, based on community feedback, we have also separated Solo Talent Tree Points into their own group. This gives players the freedom of spending points for Solo play without the fear of "wasting" their points if in the event they start playing with friends.

Characters will now earn 1 Solo Talent Point every second level, to a maximum of 25 Solo Talent Points. To retain some player choice, we've also expanded the Solo Talent Tree with more talents and enhanced existing talents to make solo characters even stronger - but you will still need to make choices about where those strengths lie.

As a reminder, the Solo Talent tree is only in effect during solo play. As soon as another player joins your game the Solo Talents disengage and those buffs are disabled. If you find yourself alone on the planet again, those Solo Talents will re-engage and the buffs become active once again.

Next Week: Talent Point Respec

author: _We wanted to ensure that we implemented a fair and balanced system when it came to respecing but to also make sure players had to make a choice when it came to deciding whether to do a large character respec or create a new character to specialize in different skills. The approach we've gone with is players will use their in-game currency, ‘Ren’, to purchase "Retraining Points". You will then be able to use this Retraining Point to undo a talent accumulation and earn a Talent Point back to spend elsewhere.

We'll go into more detail about the costs of respecing in next week's update, but we wanted to let you know ahead of time that we will also be offering a bunch of free Retraining Points as part of the next update to get you underway.

-Dean Hall, GameRunner_

Patch Notes

Version: 1.1.3.91832