Animalia Survival update for 25 February 2022

Adjustments Materials, animals and map

25 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Wild Friends

We have made some adjustments to some animals, the map and reproduction.

Animals

-Adjusted damage on animals' skins getting red.

-Adjusted invitation from the cubs not being born we are checking what is going on.

lion

-Adjusted the problem when it came to the elder lion and it's stage and many points.

-Adjusted the Lion Elder's weight.

Wildebeest

-Adjusted the Wildebeest's weight.

Crocodile

-Adjusted Elder Crocodile's weight.

-Adjusted Crocodile stitches time.

-Adjusted the albino Crocodile skin in the new pack.

Zebra

-Adjusted the zebra's weight.

Hippopotamus

Adjusted armor from 800 to 900.

Map

Lakes

-Adjusting the physics of the cave lake

-Adjusting the physics of the southwestern lake.

Foliage

Adjusted viewing distance from trees.

Spawning

  • Adjusted spawn areas, will be random from now on.

Buildings

-Adjusted building materials.

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

