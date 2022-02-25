Adjustments Materials, animals and map

Share · View all patches · Build 8272055 · Last edited 25 February 2022 – 13:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

We have made some adjustments to some animals, the map and reproduction.

Animals

-Adjusted damage on animals' skins getting red.

-Adjusted invitation from the cubs not being born we are checking what is going on.

lion

-Adjusted the problem when it came to the elder lion and it's stage and many points.

-Adjusted the Lion Elder's weight.

Wildebeest

-Adjusted the Wildebeest's weight.

Crocodile

-Adjusted Elder Crocodile's weight.

-Adjusted Crocodile stitches time.

-Adjusted the albino Crocodile skin in the new pack.

Zebra

-Adjusted the zebra's weight.

Hippopotamus

Adjusted armor from 800 to 900.

Map

Lakes

-Adjusting the physics of the cave lake

-Adjusting the physics of the southwestern lake.

Foliage

Adjusted viewing distance from trees.

Spawning

Adjusted spawn areas, will be random from now on.

Buildings

-Adjusted building materials.

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.