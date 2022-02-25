Adjustments Materials, animals and map

Hello Wild Friends
We have made some adjustments to some animals, the map and reproduction.
Animals
-Adjusted damage on animals' skins getting red.
-Adjusted invitation from the cubs not being born we are checking what is going on.
lion
-Adjusted the problem when it came to the elder lion and it's stage and many points.
-Adjusted the Lion Elder's weight.
Wildebeest
-Adjusted the Wildebeest's weight.
Crocodile
-Adjusted Elder Crocodile's weight.
-Adjusted Crocodile stitches time.
-Adjusted the albino Crocodile skin in the new pack.
Zebra
-Adjusted the zebra's weight.
Hippopotamus
Adjusted armor from 800 to 900.
Map
Lakes
-Adjusting the physics of the cave lake
-Adjusting the physics of the southwestern lake.
Foliage
Adjusted viewing distance from trees.
Spawning
- Adjusted spawn areas, will be random from now on.
Buildings
-Adjusted building materials.
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
Changed files in this update