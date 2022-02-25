New buildings for the poor, bugfixes and more

Hi cyberpunkers! A quick update while I prepare a bigger one.

A bunch of new art

I've been exploring the thousands of cities that you all created in our persistent, global Skid Cities world. And I wanted to add more variety to them. So I went ahead and spent a bunch of time creating a lot of new variations of the residential buildings, as well as the factories and the commercial areas. This update involves only the poor areas. I'm working on doing another update dedicated to the wealthy part of your city soon.

This new update brings the total amount of models in Skid Cities to over 300 - all modeled and painted by me! To enjoy it just update your game and load your existing city or load a new one.

To give a sense, this is the same city before:



And after:



I hope that you will like and explore the new structures, as well as the new, cyberpunk companies that will populate your poor commercial zoning.

Event end bugfix

Thanks to the bug reporting of some players (Caesar, Willy, and others, you the MVP) I realized that the portion of the code that removed the squatters and the criminal buildings was bugged! Sorry to all of the players who were frustrated by the dissidents and terrorists not leaving the city. They will now! Just load up your city

Improvements

📈 Better lighting during the evening for cities built in desertic areas (like the Island of California)

📈 More video advertising on buildings

📈 More buildings have dedicated, unique names

📈 The UI now follows the new color scheme, including the RCI bars and the building ghosts when underground

Bugfixes

🩹Cars would not respawn properly if the player destroys the building they originated from. Fixed!

🩹The building info panel would sometimes not show up. Fixed!